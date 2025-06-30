Surrender period announced as nation’s toughest knife laws take effect

Release date: 29/06/25

South Australia will impose further restrictions on machetes and swords from the start of next month, with tough new laws aimed at tackling knife crime.

From 1 July, children under 18 will not be able to buy dangerous knives under any circumstances – raising the age of purchase from 16 years of age, while machetes and swords will now be classified as prohibited weapons.

This will mean it is an offence to manufacture, sell, distribute, supply, or otherwise deal in, or use or have possession of, a machete or sword, carrying a maximum penalty of $20,000 or two years imprisonment.

The reforms are part of phase two of knife crime law reforms, ensuring the state has the toughest knife laws in the country.

The laws also expand existing offences around the possession of knives and offensive weapons at schools and public places to cover more education facilities such as childcare centres, preschools, universities and TAFE SA campuses, and places of worship.

People should check whether their possession of swords or machetes will remain lawful and, if not, surrender to a local police station – except for Hindley or Grenfell Street – during the three-month surrender period from 1 July 2025.

These new laws build upon the first round of reforms which gave police stronger powers to conduct metal detector searches.

Places that can now be declared to enable police to conduct metal detector searches include public transport hubs and shopping centre precincts.

For more information visit the South Australia Police website at: police.sa.gov.au/services-and-events/firearms-and-weapons/weapons or call 131 444.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

We have acted swiftly and decisively in response to incidents interstate to prepare the strongest laws in the country to protect our community from the menace of knife crime.

By reclassifying machetes and swords as prohibited weapons, and preventing minors from buying knives, we are delivering common sense reforms that will better protect the community.

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

These reforms have been developed hand in hand with South Australia Police, to help authorities tackle knife crime and hold perpetrators to account.

This is a chance for us to impose heavier controls on the sale of these dangerous weapons to keep South Australians safe.

The safety of South Australians is a top priority for the Malinauskas Government which is why we have given police greater powers and provided record funding towards new law and order initiatives.

Attributable to Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support Service Narelle Kameniar, SA Police

Raising the age of sale from 16 to 18 will proactively disrupt knife crime and help reduce the number of these weapons getting into the hands of young people.

We will build on the extra search powers already granted to police and welcome the additional changes, which see swords and machetes prescribed as prohibited weapons.

People in possession of these now prohibited weapons (without a legislated exemption) should surrender them to their nearest police station – except for Hindley or Grenfell Street – and may do so anonymously during the three-month surrender period.

These changes provide police with extra tools to prevent crime, take weapons off our streets, and to keep the community safe.