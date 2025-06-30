Ranjit Nagara USA Launches Free Medical Dispensary for Needy Families in Harse Chhina (Subajpura), Amritsar, Punjab

Ranjit Nagara USA expands its humanitarian mission from restoring heritage Gurdwaras to delivering essential health services in Punjab's rural communities.

AMRITSAR, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic and compassionate move on June 22, 2025 to provide free basic healthcare services to underprivileged communities, Ranjit Nagara USA , a nonprofit organization devoted to humanitarian and religious preservation causes, inaugurated its first-ever free medical dispensary in Village Harse Chhina (Subajpura), Amritsar, Punjab. This noble initiative is set to support the healthcare needs of thousands of villagers who lack access to basic medical facilities.The dispensary, located at Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib Ji and named as “Shaheed Baba Bhag Singh dispensary”, aims to serve as a lifeline for individuals and families struggling with rising medical costs and limited healthcare access in rural Punjab. It was made possible through the tireless efforts and financial support of Dr. Satpreet Singh , Founder and President of Ranjit Nagara USA, in collaboration with Rupinder Kaur, and Bhai Amrik Singh (Kaar Sewa Wale).Commitment to Health Equity and Sikh SevaAt the heart of this initiative lies a commitment to the Sikh principle of Sarbat da Bhala (well-being of all). The dispensary embodies the mission of Ranjit Nagara USA to support marginalized populations, uphold Sikh heritage, and fulfill the need for sewa (selfless service) by addressing a core community need—healthcare.In his remarks at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Satpreet Singh shared, “Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege. This dispensary is our humble offering to the people of Harse Chhina and the surrounding villages. It reflects our shared duty to stand with the underserved and ensure no one suffers for lack of basic medical attention.”Dr. Singh further acknowledged that this was just the beginning, with plans to expand similar services to other villages in Punjab, especially near historic Sikh Gurdwaras being revitalized under Ranjit Nagara USA’s heritage preservation initiatives.Strong Community and Religious Leadership SupportThe launch event witnessed the gracious presence of various revered religious, social, and local community leaders who came together to show their support and solidarity for this selfless cause. Among the key personalities present were:• Baba Sarwan Singh Nihang Singh Kheyale Wale, known for his dedicated sewa in Sikh religious causes.• Baba Rajan Singh, an influential figure in Amritsar’s religious circles.• Bhai Sarwan Singh of Shamnagar, who appreciated the international community’s support in improving local healthcare infrastructure.• Sarpanch Bikramjit Singh Chhina, the elected village head, expressed his deep gratitude and pledged continued support from the Panchayat.• Bhai Navjot Singh of Shamnagar was specially present, signifying youth and regional support for the project.The ceremony was marked by a humble yet vibrant gathering of villagers, elders, and sevadars. It commenced with a Kirtan Diwan, followed by Ardas, paying tribute to the shaheed Singhs of the village.Infrastructure and Services OfferedThe Free Medical Dispensary will provide:• General medical check-ups• Basic medications free of cost• Preventive health counseling• First aid services• Referrals to government hospitals and specialists if neededThe dispensary will be operated in collaboration with local doctors, pharmacists, and trained paramedics who have volunteered their services. Initially, the dispensary will operate five days a week, and efforts are underway to onboard additional healthcare workers to enable full-time operations.The premises have been developed to ensure hygiene, accessibility, and patient comfort. With clean drinking water, shaded seating areas, and respectful interaction from staff, the facility promises dignity and care for every individual it serves.Legacy of Harse Chhina and Strategic LocationVillage Harse Chhina (Subajpura) holds significant historical and spiritual value in the Sikh community. By locating the dispensary within the Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib Ji, the initiative honors the village's legacy and central role in Sikh resistance and spiritual resilience.According to Rupinder Kaur, Director of Programs at Ranjit Nagara USA:“This village has given the Sikh panth many martyrs and brave hearts. Establishing the first dispensary here is a symbolic gesture—a bow to its legacy and a commitment to preserving its glory not just through history books but through living service.”Global Sikh Diaspora CollaborationThis initiative marks a shining example of the Sikh diaspora giving back to its roots. Ranjit Nagara USA, founded and based in California, USA, has been actively involved in restoring historic Sikh Gurdwaras in Pakistan, promoting Sikh academic studies, and addressing health, education, and cultural needs in rural South Asia.Its recent successes include the restoration of Janam Asthan Mata Sahib Kaur Ji and Gurdwara Choha Sahib Ji in Pakistan with support from ETPB and PSGPC. This dispensary marks its first major philanthropic healthcare initiative on Indian soil.The organization hopes to inspire other overseas Sikhs to adopt villages and support similar initiatives focused on healthcare, education, and cultural preservation.Endorsements and Future OutlookThe project has already drawn attention and appreciation from Sikh scholars, social organizations, and NGOs across Punjab and beyond. The team at Ranjit Nagara USA plans to establish mobile dispensaries, host free medical camps, and partner with rural development health missions to expand their reach.Discussions are also underway to collaborate with medical colleges and health departments for student volunteerism and internship opportunities. The dispensary will maintain transparent records and provide impact reports to donors and community stakeholders.Dr. Satpreet Singh further shared, “Our work is far from done. This is one brick in a larger foundation. We envision a network of wellness centers across Punjab, supporting both prevention and treatment—honoring Sikh principles and community service.”About Ranjit Nagara USARanjit Nagara USA is a registered nonprofit organization committed to restoring abandoned and historical Sikh Gurdwaras, promoting education, preserving Sikh heritage, and uplifting underserved communities through sustainable service models. With ongoing projects in India, Pakistan, and the United States, Ranjit Nagara USA aims to bridge faith-based service with modern development.Led by Dr. Satpreet Singh, a U.S.-based scholar, humanitarian, and award-winning leader, the organization is supported by a team of global advisors and field partners who work across borders to revive the spirit of Sikh history through practical, high-impact action.To support the dispensary or collaborate on future projects, please visit the official site:Media Contact:Ranjit Nagara USAAttn: Public Relations TeamEmail: info@ranjitnagarausa.orgPhone: +1 (209) 7077577Amritsar Field Office: Gurdwara Shaheeda Sahib Ji, Harse Chhina, Amritsar, Punjab, India

Shaheed Baba Bhag Singh Ji free dispensary village Harse Chinna Subajpura, Amritsar, Punjab

