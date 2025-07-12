University of Khalsa Vision Takes Root: Seminar Held in Jammu Paves the Way for First Sikh University in California

Sardar Bijay Singh and Dr. Satpreet Singh Leads Seminar to Establish University of Khalsa in California, Supported by DGPC Jammu

JAMMU, JAMMU AND KASHMIR, INDIA, July 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic step toward advancing Sikh higher education on the global stage was taken on June 29, 2025, with the successful hosting of a special seminar at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu. This pivotal event, organized in collaboration with the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu, marked the formal announcement and first public discussion toward the formation of the University of Khalsa in California, USA.Envisioned as a globally recognized institution that merges Sikh values with academic excellence, the University of Khalsa will focus on nurturing future leaders grounded in ethics, innovation, and seva (selfless service). The seminar brought together a distinguished gathering of Sikh scholars, educators, spiritual leaders, community members, and students from India and abroad to lay the foundation for this transformative initiative.🎥 Watch the full seminar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8htTuSq_jQ&t=9s (Dr. Satpreet Singh ’s keynote address begins at the 30-minute mark.)A Landmark Collaboration and Shared VisionHeld in the heart of Jammu at one of the region’s most respected gurdwaras, the seminar was jointly facilitated by DGPC Jammu, led by President Sardar Somnath Singh, along with key committee members including Secretary Gurmit Singh, Cashier Jagpal Singh, and senior leaders Karan Singh Bali, Balwinder Singh, Avtar Singh, Onkar Singh, Ravinder Singh, Barinder Singh Sonu, Neelkamal Singh, J.S. Tara, Tejinder Singh, and others. Their support demonstrated the collective Panthic will to uplift the next generation through education rooted in Sikh ideology.The event was further enriched by the enthusiastic participation of sangat, parents, students, and sewadars, reflecting the deep community commitment to realizing this vision.Founding Members of University of Khalsa AnnouncedDuring the seminar, the founding leadership team of the proposed University of Khalsa was formally introduced:• Dr. Satpreet Singh – President• Sardar Bijay Singh – Secretary• Rupinder Kaur – Treasurer• Sardar Sarwan Singh – Vice Secretary• Sardar Navjot Singh – Vice TreasurerThese individuals bring decades of combined experience in leadership, education, religious service, financial management, and Panthic activism. Their dedication to the Sikh cause and commitment to academic excellence form the cornerstone of the university’s mission.Dr. Satpreet Singh Unveils the VisionIn a powerful keynote address, Dr. Satpreet Singh, a globally recognized academic leader and the President of the proposed university, articulated the long-term vision for the University of Khalsa.“This is more than a university—it is a revival of the Khalsa spirit through education. It will train leaders, researchers, and global citizens with firm grounding in Sikh ethics, spirituality, and progressive thought,” Dr. Singh emphasized. “Our aim is to create a space that balances science and spirituality, business and seva, and technology and tradition.”Dr. Singh presented a detailed plan for establishing the university in California, including legal registration, accreditation strategies, academic programs, and global partnerships. The curriculum will integrate Sikh studies, theology, business leadership, STEM education, public health, ethics, and global citizenship. He also highlighted the inclusion of student exchange programs, research fellowships, and interfaith dialogue forums.Community Participation and Institutional SupportThe seminar witnessed enthusiastic support from all quarters of the Sikh community. Community members, spiritual leaders, educators, students, and parents gathered to contribute ideas and lend moral and organizational support.Senior religious leaders and scholars from Punjab, Delhi, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States sent messages of encouragement, many of whom expressed interest in supporting the initiative through teaching, advisory roles, and resource sharing.Attendees unanimously endorsed the formation of working committees for academic planning, financial structuring, campus identification, and curriculum development. A special resolution was passed acknowledging the significance of this project as a Panthic responsibility and a global necessity.Highlights of the Seminar DiscussionsTopics explored during the seminar included:• University Governance and Legal Framework: Steps to register the institution under California law, comply with BPPE (Bureau for Private Postsecondary Education) requirements, and work toward WASC (Western Association of Schools and Colleges) accreditation.• Academic Strategy: Offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in core fields such as Business, Computer Science, Environmental Studies, Sikh Theology, Musicology, Leadership Studies, and Public Policy.• Panthic Identity and Global Relevance: Building a curriculum that strengthens Sikh identity while empowering students to contribute meaningfully to global challenges.• Technology and Innovation: Leveraging AI, data science, and innovation labs to support research and community-based problem-solving.• Sustainability and Leadership: Training students as ethical leaders with a foundation in Gurbani and a commitment to environmental stewardship.Cultural and Spiritual EnrichmentThe seminar also featured shabad kirtan, historical reflections on Sikh contributions to education, and inspiring remarks from emerging youth leaders. Visual presentations showed architectural renderings and conceptual frameworks of the proposed California campus, which will span spiritual, academic, and community spaces.Many parents and youth in attendance voiced their excitement for an institution that offers both academic advancement and spiritual growth. “This university will be the pride of every Sikh household,” remarked a parent during the open forum session.Global Broadcast and EngagementThe event was streamed live, garnering widespread attention from Sikh communities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and the UK. Dr. Satpreet Singh’s address, beginning at the 30-minute mark of the video, resonated deeply with viewers for its blend of practical strategy and spiritual grounding.📺 Watch the event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8htTuSq_jQ&t=9s Moving Forward: A Collective MissionAs the seminar concluded, the call to action was clear—the time to act is now. The sangat and DGPC leaders reaffirmed their support for the founding team and pledged their assistance in helping this vision take shape.“This initiative is not about a building—it’s about building a legacy,” said Sardar Bijay Singh, the Secretary of the University. “We are planting the seeds of an educational renaissance inspired by the teachings of Guru Nanak Sahib and the Khalsa tradition.”Work is now underway to file for incorporation, assemble an advisory board, engage legal and educational consultants in the U.S., and develop the first fundraising and awareness campaigns to support infrastructure and program development.About University of Khalsa (Proposed)The University of Khalsa is a proposed nonprofit, degree-granting institution to be established in California, USA. Its mission is to provide world-class education grounded in Sikh values, preparing students for careers in leadership, service, and innovation. Academic offerings will span arts and humanities, sciences, business, technology, ethics, and Sikh studies.The university aspires to serve as a global hub for intellectual and spiritual advancement while promoting interfaith harmony, community engagement, and academic freedom within a framework of Sikh principles.

Live🔴University of Khalsa California USA seminar at Guru Nanak NagarJammu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.