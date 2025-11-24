Chief Khalsa Diwan Society’s Educational Legacy Shines at Annual Day Celebration in Ajnala

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Ajnala, Hosts Grand Annual Day Celebration with Light & Sound Spectacle

AMRITSAR, PUNJAB, INDIA, November 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School , Ajnala, operating under the esteemed management of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Society (CKDS), Amritsar, Punjab, celebrated its Annual Day Celebration with a remarkable Light and Sound Show on Saturday, December 22, 2025, at the school campus in Ajnala. The event highlighted the institution’s commitment to holistic education, cultural enrichment, and value-based learning.The celebration witnessed an exceptional gathering of distinguished leaders, educationists, and community figures who graced the occasion as chief guests and special invitees. Their presence elevated the event and reinforced the school’s mission of empowering future generations with Sikh values, academic excellence, and leadership.Distinguished Guests in AttendanceThe event was honored by the presence of the following eminent personalities:• Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar – President, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, Amritsar, Punjab• Dr. Satpreet Singh – President, ARDASS Corporation USA & President, Ranjit Nagara USA• Sardar Santokh Singh Sethi – Vice President, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, Amritsar• Mrs. Rupinder Kaur – President, Sikh Reference Library USA• Sardar Jaspal Singh Dhillon – Additional Secretary, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, Amritsar• Sardar Gurbhej Singh – Member, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society• Sardar Inderjit Singh Arri – Member, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society• Sardar Bharpur Singh – Member, Chief Khalsa Diwan SocietyTheir collective leadership, as well as their dedication to the upliftment of education and community service, reflects the rich legacy of Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, an organization currently managing approximatly 48 educational institutions across the region.A Spectacular Evening of Culture, Learning, and LightThe Annual Day Celebration unfolded as an exceptional display of creative expression, tradition, and modern educational values. The Light and Sound Show presented by the students showcased the school’s commitment to integrating performing arts, technology, Sikh heritage, and academic learning.The program included:• Welcoming ceremony led by the school’s management, principal, staff, and students• A cultural presentation honoring Sikh history and philosophy• Themed Light and Sound Show illustrating moral lessons, patriotism, and community harmony• Student performances including traditional music, vibrant choreography, and thematic dramatizations• Recognition of student achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular pursuitsParents, community members, and well-wishers gathered in large numbers to witness the outstanding talent and creativity of the students. The show exemplified the power of visual storytelling and experiential learning—an approach strongly supported by the Chief Khalsa Diwan Society’s educational vision.Leadership Excellence and Community CommitmentDr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, President of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, delivered an inspiring message emphasizing the importance of nurturing morally grounded, socially responsible, and academically empowered youth. He stated:“Chief Khalsa Diwan Society has always believed in shaping generations through value-oriented education. With 48 schools under our management, we remain committed to ensuring quality education that strengthens intellect, character, and service to society. Today’s Annual Day Celebration reflects the dedication of our teachers and the tremendous potential of our students.”His words resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring CKDS’s century-old legacy of educational leadership.Global Community Support and VisionDr. Satpreet Singh, President of ARDASS Corporation USA, and Ranjit Nagara USA, applauded the school’s progressive efforts and reiterated the need for global collaboration in education. He shared:“Education transcends boundaries, and institutions like Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Ajnala, symbolize the bright future of Punjab. I am honored to witness the growth, discipline, and talent of these students. As a global community, we must continue supporting such educational initiatives that enrich culture, encourage innovation, and build leaders for tomorrow.”He further expressed gratitude to the Chief Khalsa Diwan Society for its outstanding contribution to society and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening educational and cultural partnerships.A Tribute to Sikh Values and Academic ExcellenceRupinder Kaur, President of Sikh Reference Library USA, highlighted the importance of blending cultural preservation with modern educational methods. She remarked:“Our heritage teaches compassion, courage, and lifelong learning. Events like this Annual Day Celebration ensure that our children grow with pride in their roots while embracing global opportunities. I congratulate the entire school community for organizing such a meaningful celebration infused with Sikh principles and creativity.”Her emphasis on cultural literacy and academic rigor received overwhelming appreciation from the audience.Community Engagement and Institutional GrowthIn his address, Sardar Gurbhej Singh, member of CKDS, commended the school’s dedication to academic development and student welfare. He noted:“Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School Ajnala continues to excel because of the strong collaboration between its management, teachers, students, and community. The Light and Sound Show presented today is a testament to their hard work and unity. CKDS will continue supporting the school in all initiatives that strengthen student success and institutional progress.”His words highlighted the collective environment that makes CKDS institutions pillars of education in Punjab.School Leadership Praised for ExcellenceThe principal, staff, and students received wide recognition from all dignitaries for their exceptional coordination, creativity, and discipline. The guests praised the school administration for consistently fostering a positive culture where students are encouraged to develop leadership qualities, public speaking skills, teamwork, critical thinking, and artistic expression.The school’s leadership expressed deep gratitude to the Chief Khalsa Diwan Society for its unwavering support, which enables the institution to pursue excellence in teaching, infrastructure, cultural activities, student development, and technology integration.Commitment to Educational AdvancementThe Annual Day Celebration concluded with renewed enthusiasm and commitment toward advancing quality education in rural and urban Punjab. The Chief Khalsa Diwan Society, a historic and respected organization with a legacy rooted in Sikh principles and community service, continues to empower thousands of students through its network of 48 educational institutions, including schools and colleges.Through its mission-driven governance, CKDS ensures:• Value-based education aligned with Sikh philosophy• Enhancement of academic standards• Integration of cultural and moral education• Advancement of technology-enabled learning• Promotion of sports, arts, and leadership development• Focus on holistic student growthThe event at Ajnala stands as a testament to the Society’s dedication and the school’s continuous progress.About Chief Khalsa Diwan Society (CKDS), AmritsarFounded on the pillars of Sikh values, community service, and social upliftment, Chief Khalsa Diwan Society is one of Punjab’s most prominent educational and humanitarian organizations. With approximatly 48 schools and several institutions under its management, CKDS remains committed to delivering high-quality education, promoting Sikh heritage, and supporting community welfare programs. Its leadership continues to inspire transformative initiatives across Punjab and beyond.

SGHPS - Ajnala ( Light and Sound Annual Function )

