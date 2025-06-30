Clean Group Sets New Standards in Commercial Cleaning Across Sydney With Eco-Friendly Solutions

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners Commercial Cleaning Services The Best Commercial Cleaning Services in Sydney, NSW

Clean Group delivers reliable, eco-friendly commercial cleaning in Sydney, backed by 20+ years of experience and ISO-certified quality standards.

We're proud to deliver reliable, eco-friendly cleaning solutions that help Sydney businesses maintain safe, healthy workspaces. Suji Siv, Founder & CEO, Clean Group” — Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning company based in Sydney, continues to raise the bar for professional cleaning services across New South Wales. With over 20 years of industry experience, ISO certifications, and a strong commitment to eco-friendly practices, Clean Group has become the trusted partner for hundreds of businesses seeking high-quality, dependable, and sustainable cleaning solutions.

From office buildings and warehouses to gyms, childcare centres, and hospitals, Clean Group offers a wide range of commercial cleaning services tailored to the unique needs of each facility. Their services are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and delivered by a team of more than 50 trained professionals using state-of-the-art cleaning equipment and non-toxic products.

“At Clean Group, we’re proud to deliver reliable and safe cleaning solutions that help businesses create healthy and productive workspaces,” said Suji Siv, Founder and CEO of Clean Group. “Our ISO-certified processes ensure every job is completed to the highest standards of quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.”

Trusted by Australia’s Leading Brands

With a 4.9-star average rating and thousands of satisfied clients across Sydney’s metropolitan area, Clean Group has earned a reputation as one of the most reliable commercial cleaning providers in the region. Their client portfolio includes corporate offices, government buildings, medical facilities, schools, retail chains, and more.

Clean Group is also police-checked, fully insured, and committed to following strict safety and hygiene protocols—especially essential in today’s post-pandemic workplace environment.

Comprehensive Commercial Cleaning Services

Clean Group’s service offerings include but are not limited to:

Office Cleaning

Warehouse Cleaning

Medical Centre Cleaning

Gym Cleaning

Childcare & School Cleaning

Disinfection and Deep Cleaning

Strata and End-of-Lease Cleaning

High-Rise and Industrial Cleaning

All services are customizable with flexible contracts (daily, weekly, or fortnightly), no lock-in terms, and the ability to scale based on business needs.

Eco-Friendly and ISO-Certified

What sets Clean Group apart is its commitment to sustainability. The company uses eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning products that are safe for humans, pets, and the planet. In addition, their ISO certifications reflect adherence to the highest international standards for quality (ISO 9001), environmental management (ISO 14001), and workplace health and safety (ISO 45001).

Service Areas

Clean Group offers its services in over 600 suburbs across Greater Sydney, including:

Sydney CBD

Inner West & Eastern Suburbs

Northern Beaches

Western Suburbs

Hills District

Southern Sydney

Canterbury-Bankstown and more

They also operate branches in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland, NZ.

Easy Booking and Transparent Pricing

Businesses can request a free onsite quote by calling 02 9160 7469 or visiting clean-group.com.au. The process includes a site inspection, a tailored cleaning plan, and transparent pricing—ensuring clients only pay for what they need.

Meet the Team Behind Clean Group

Led by Suji Siv, the company’s management includes seasoned operations managers and cleaning supervisors such as Stephen, Amelia, Beau, and others. Every team member undergoes rigorous training and background checks, ensuring clients receive not just a cleaning service, but peace of mind.

Client Testimonials

“Clean Group has been our go-to for years. They’re professional, on time, and always exceed expectations.” – Local Business Owner

“The eco-friendly products are a big plus for us. We run a childcare centre, so safety matters.” – Director, Childcare Centre

“Their team helped us maintain compliance with health regulations during the pandemic.” – Hospital Administrator

Contact Clean Group Today

Clean Group invites Sydney businesses to discover the benefits of working with a truly professional and eco-conscious cleaning team.

Contact Information:

Clean Group

Suite 1B, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000

📞 Phone: 02 9160 7469

📧 Email: sales@clean-group.com.au

🌐 Website: www.clean-group.com.au

Commercial Cleaning Sydney

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.