Red Light Method Continues Unprecedented Growth

Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Modalities Cincinnati Opening

Red Light Method Celebrates Its 5th Successful Opening With More On The Way

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Light Method Defies Industry Odds, Opens Fifth Studio with 60+ More in DevelopmentIn a fitness franchise landscape where nearly a third of studios fail within their first year, Red Light Method is rewriting the rules. Just four weeks after opening its fourth location in Arizona, the innovative wellness brand has launched its fifth studio—this time in Montgomery, a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio. The new location is already generating revenue above expenses, continuing Red Light Method’s streak of studios opening strong from day one.“This is growing at four times the speed Club Pilates did when I started it,” says Allison Beardsley, founder of both Club Pilates and Red Light Method. “We’ll have 10–12 locations open by year-end and 30–40 more launching next year. But what excites me most is the community of franchisees. Every franchisee visits me in Reno—we hike, hit the hot springs, and make sure we’re truly aligned before moving forward. It’s business with heart.”Red Light Method blends FDA-cleared red light therapy, Power Plate workouts, and Pilates Reformer sessions (where available) into an affordable, time-efficient routine. Most studios also offer infrared saunas, giving members everything they need to feel great, move better, and recover faster.Wellness That’s Accessible, Not Exclusive.“People shouldn’t have to choose between fitness and recovery,” says Beardsley. “For around $200/month, our members get what would normally cost $800–$1,200—a combination of red light, Power Plate, and other fitness modalities. We’re delivering real results, affordably.”The method has quickly gained traction with both hardcore fitness enthusiasts and beginners. “What moves me most,” Beardsley adds, “are the people who haven’t felt healthy in years. They tell us they feel confident, strong, and pain-free for the first time. It’s transformational.”Built to Succeed: A Franchise Model That WorksWith five successful openings, three more on the way, and over 60 in development, the brand’s momentum is undeniable. So how are they beating the odds?“Our franchisees open with strong presales, low overhead, and high-value equipment packages,” explains Eric Tepper, CEO and National Sales Director. “Studios typically open for around $300K—all-in. Thanks to Allison’s vendor negotiations, franchisees receive nearly $500K worth of equipment for just $200K, and we don’t take a cent from vendor kickbacks. We reinvest in their success with deep support on site selection, leasing, construction, and marketing. Our team has build a robust support portal that guides franchisees through the development process starting when they inquire about a franchise through full operations. Plus, our team is constantly monitoring each locations progress and meeting with them consistently. This is about winning together.”Join the Red Light RevolutionRed Light Method is now offering franchise opportunities nationwide to those passionate about bringing affordable, results-driven wellness to their communities.Get Lit. Get Fit.📩 Inquiries: franchise@redlightmethod.com🌐 Website: www.redlightmethod.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.