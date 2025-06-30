Angela Rogers of Cheer Athletics Named Team Manager for Dallas in Varsity Pro Cheer League

Angela Rogers joins Varsity Pro Cheer League as Dallas Team Manager, bringing decades of elite experience and passion to the new pro platform.

It’s exciting for the sport of cheerleading to rise to the professional level! We are so honored to be a part of the Varsity Pro Cheer League.” — Angela Rogers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheer Athletics proudly announces that Co-Owner Angela Rogers has been named Team Manager for the Dallas team in the newly launched Varsity Pro Cheer League —a transformative new chapter in competitive cheer. This exciting development follows the official announcement by Varsity Spirit, and we are honored to share this news with our Cheer Athletics community and fans across the country.Angela Rogers joins fellow Cheer Athletics Co-Owners Brad Habermel and Jody Melton as leaders of the Dallas-based team, forming an unmatched trio of elite experience and vision. Their combined influence has shaped generations of athletes and propelled Cheer Athletics to the forefront of the industry.“It’s exciting for the sport of cheerleading to rise to the professional level! We are so honored to be a part of the Varsity Pro Cheer League. The opportunity and path this can provide to cheer athletes who put in the work and excel in this spectacular sport is refreshing and so promising. Let’s do this!” — Angela RogersA Career Built on Leadership and InnovationAngela Rogers is a trailblazer in cheerleading and a lifelong advocate for athlete development and empowerment. Her accomplishments include:NCA High School and Collegiate All-AmericanCheerleader at Southern Methodist UniversityChoreographer for NCA Special Events across the U.S. and IrelandPerformer and staff member at the 1996 Olympic Opening CeremoniesFirst female coach to win multiple World ChampionshipsLed Cheer Athletics to numerous national and world titlesStrong advocate for leadership, resilience, and coach empowermentCo-Founder and Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics, now with over 20 locations and 130+ teams worldwideAngela’s record of success isn’t just impressive on paper—it’s a driving force for the future of professional cheerleading. As a leader who’s developed countless athletes and coaches, Angela brings her depth of experience and relentless commitment to excellence directly to the Varsity Pro Cheer League. Her track record proves she knows how to build winning teams, and now she’ll apply that same formula to elevate the Dallas team in this groundbreaking league. Her ability to mentor, lead, and innovate makes her an essential part of this next era in cheer.About the Varsity Pro Cheer LeagueDeveloped by Varsity Spirit, the Varsity Pro Cheer League is the first professional platform created for All-Star cheerleaders and coaches. With four city-based teams and a head-to-head competition model, it offers a revolutionary new path for elite athletes to showcase their skills beyond youth and college levels.A Milestone for the Sport and the CA FamilyCheer Athletics remains a leader in the cheer world, with more than 30 World Championships and over 80 podium finishes. Angela’s new role reaffirms our program’s commitment to elevating the sport and celebrating the drive, work ethic, and excellence of cheerleaders everywhere.To learn more, visit cheerathletics.com or explore the Varsity Pro Cheer League at varsity.com/pro-cheer-league.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.