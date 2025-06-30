Crumbl Brings Back the Benson Boone Cookie for an Encore Week

Benson Boone x Crumbl Benson Boone's Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie

Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie Back By Dreamy Demand

We’ve never done an encore before, but when a cookie creates this kind of buzz, we knew we had to bring it back. Fans called for a moonbeam encore and we’re here for it — with backflips!” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Turns out one week just wasn’t enough for the cookie that had fans seeing stars. After a wildly magical debut, Benson Boone’s Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is making an encore appearance on Crumbl’s rotating menu from June 30-July 5. This marks the first time in Crumbl history that a limited-edition dessert has made back-to-back appearances on the weekly lineup.“We’ve never done an encore before, but when a cookie creates this kind of buzz, we knew we had to bring it back,” says Crumbl CEO and Co-founder Jason McGowan. “Fans called for a moonbeam encore and we’re here for it — with backflips!”The encore comes in response to overwhelming fan enthusiasm, record-breaking demand, and glowing reviews from Crumbl customers nationwide. Social media lit up with rave reactions and comments like, “Def need to keep longer than a week!” and “I honestly thought it was mystical and magical, 10 out of 10!” Fans who missed out the first time—or those who simply wanted another taste—can now indulge in this celestial creation one more time.The Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie, dreamed up with platinum-selling artist Benson Boone, is a chilled chocolate cookie topped with moonbeam ice cream-inspired lemon, berry, and marshmallow topping. The flavor profile is just as enchanting as the song that sparked it, Mystical Magical.Whether you’re discovering it for the first time or reliving the magic, the Moonbeam Ice Cream Cookie is back to send your taste buds into orbit.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,100 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com , on social media (@crumbl), or at any of the store locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.