The Search for Light: Top 60 Masters 2027 Honors the Next Wave of Artistic Visionaries

The 2025 Top 60 Masters award recipients gathered in Ferrara, Italy, alongside founder Viviana Puello, united in celebration of artistic excellence and global peace.

Top 60 Masters returns May 2027 in Canada, honoring artists who create for peace. ArtTour International’s signature event becomes a global symbol of unity.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, sixty artists are selected not just for what they create—but for what they illuminate.

The Top 60 Masters Awards, presented by ArtTour International Magazine and often dubbed “The Oscars of the Visual Arts,” is more than a trophy. It is a rite of passage—one that celebrates excellence, cultural unity, and a deeper message of global peace through creativity.

With the 2026 ceremony on pause, ArtTour International has entered a year of profound transformation. Rather than rushing forward, the organization has embraced a sacred pause—turning its full attention to cinematic storytelling, platform expansion, and reimagining the Top 60 Masters experience from the inside out.

The coming year will be devoted to expanding the Art Titans: Masters of the New Era documentary series, filming Season 2 of ArtistOnTheGo across North America and Mexico, and deepening the global presence of Vivid Arts TV, which now broadcasts on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and the App Store. At the same time, the Top 60 Masters Awards itself will undergo an exciting evolution—including the redesign of its iconic award sculpture and the integration of new ceremonial elements for its 2027 return.

The next edition of the Top 60 Masters will take place in Toronto, Canada on May 22, 2027—a city known for its vibrant multiculturalism and creative pulse. It’s a fitting stage for what promises to be the most visionary edition yet.

Founder Viviana Puello reflects on the journey:

"We’ve grown from a celebration of artists into a celebration of humanity through art. This pause is not a break. It’s a sacred preparation."

Over the past decade, the Top 60 Masters Awards has become a global symbol of excellence, honoring creators from every continent and discipline—painters, sculptors, photographers, digital innovators, and artists whose work becomes a bridge between cultures and generations.

The 2025 ceremony in Ferrara, Italy brought together artists from around the world in a gathering steeped in emotional resonance, legacy, and artistic diplomacy. Co-founder and award-winning filmmaker Alan Grimandi adds:

"The Top 60 Masters is a dialogue in images. Every artist is a voice. Together, they create a global choir for peace."

The 2027 edition in Toronto is more than a ceremony—it’s a cinematic and international convergence of visionaries. A platform for those who not only master their mediums but offer messages that inspire, challenge, and elevate.

There is no formal call to action. Yet artists around the world feel the quiet vibration of something profound taking shape. In this year of reflection and expansion, the stage is being set. And the light is already gathering.



