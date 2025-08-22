Ocean Rose: The Music Video as Sacred Cinema

Viviana Puello’s Ocean Rose video, directed by Alan Grimandi, transforms a song into sacred cinema—where storm, memory, and light move as one.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some music videos entertain. Others perform. But the upcoming visual for Ocean Rose, the debut song by artist and filmmaker Viviana Puello, offers something else entirely: sacred cinema. Directed by award-winning cinematographer Alan Grimandi, the video is a visual meditation—at once elemental, ethereal, and utterly human.

Set for release in September alongside the song, the video doesn’t tell a story so much as it reveals a state of being. A rose floating in turbulent waters. A barefoot woman walking toward the edge of storm. Thunder clouds moving above a sea of memory. These images do not illustrate lyrics—they breathe with them.

Puello, best known for her work with ArtTour International and Vivid Arts TV, is no stranger to the power of visuals. But with Ocean Rose, she moves in front of the lens for the first time as a singer and central figure—not as performer, but as presence.

“There was no script,” she shares. “Only feeling. This video is not about me. It’s about what moves through all of us when we stop running and begin remembering.”

Director Alan Grimandi, her long-time creative partner, approached the project with cinematic restraint and poetic precision. Known for his immersive work on ArtistOnTheGo, Grimandi once again leans into visual silence: long takes, natural elements, and intentional lightscapes. His camera doesn’t follow Puello—it accompanies her.

The result is a kind of film-prayer.

At the heart of it all is the white rose—a recurring symbol in Puello’s song and video. It appears not as a decoration, but as a vessel: afloat in waves, luminous against thunderclouds, persistent amid chaos. It is the self that endures. The soul that remembers. The light that returns.

Ocean Rose—both song and video—was born from a deeply personal spiritual moment. Its lyrics speak of being a stranger in the land of the unknown, hearing a melody of storms, and letting the thunder roll through the body like truth. The video makes this felt, not explained.

While most debuts rely on stylized identity, Ocean Rose chooses vulnerability. Viviana’s transition into music is not framed in spectacle—it’s framed in stormlight. Her performance is quiet, grounded, elemental. There is no costume, only essence.

With Grimandi’s visual language and Puello’s voice, the Ocean Rose video becomes more than an accompaniment—it becomes a reflection. Of the self we lose and the self we recover. Of the memory we carry and the light we choose.

When asked what viewers should take away from the video, Puello simply says:

“Stillness. Reverence. Permission to feel.”

This is not entertainment. This is invocation.

And this September, the tide rises.

