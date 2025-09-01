A Creative Constellation: Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi in Artistic Sync

Their story is one of vision, love, and shared devotion to light. Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi craft art that heals—together.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind every evocative frame of Ocean Rose, behind every cinematic cut, breath of light, and silent storm, is a partnership not only of vision—but of soul, love, and shared purpose. Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi have built more than platforms; they’ve built a constellation of meaning, devotion, and artistry that continues to expand after over sixteen years together.

Their story began through art, but quickly deepened into something rarer—a love that breathes creativity and gives birth to new worlds. Together, they founded Vivid Arts TV, ArtTour International Magazine, and the ArtistOnTheGo documentary series, each serving as a vessel to amplify creative voices across continents. What started as a collaboration has evolved into a legacy of cultural influence, spanning over 180 countries, multiple languages, and millions of viewers.

Puello, a filmmaker, curator, and visionary arts leader, is widely recognized for her work elevating conscious art. Grimandi—an award-winning cinematographer, film director, and editor—has spent decades shaping emotion into moving image. His works have received honors across Europe and the United States, celebrated for their poetic visual grammar and soulful aesthetic. Together, their work has appeared in major festivals, international galleries, television networks, and global campaigns dedicated to peace, sustainability, and artistic freedom.

“We met through art,” Puello recalls, “but what brought us together was something deeper—a shared knowing that creativity was our way of loving the world. Over the years, that love has only expanded. Now, everything we create, we create from that space.”

Now, that synergy finds new expression in Ocean Rose, Puello’s first original music release. Grimandi, as both life partner and creative anchor, directs the music video set to premiere this September. Far from a traditional music video, the piece unfolds like a visual meditation—a metaphysical passage through storm and stillness, memory and rebirth.

“There’s a rhythm to how we work,” Puello reflects. “Alan sees things I don’t, hears moments in silence I haven’t reached yet. He brings the unspoken to the screen. We don’t just collaborate—we listen for the same pulse.”

Grimandi approaches the project with reverence and precision. “I wanted the camera to be the listener,” he says. “To let the ocean speak as much as the voice.” His directorial vision leans into archetype, silence, and elemental symbolism—rain, wind, a rose adrift—guiding the viewer into an emotional landscape that transcends dialogue.

The video’s artistic language reflects the couple’s shared values: beauty, resilience, and truth. Whether filming an ArtistOnTheGo episode in the Tuscan countryside or broadcasting the Top 60 Masters Awards live from Ferrara, their approach is never superficial. They treat every artist, every frame, every moment as sacred.

As co-founders of Vivid Arts TV, Puello and Grimandi have offered a platform to thousands of artists globally, celebrating works rooted in authenticity, transformation, and collective upliftment. With Ocean Rose, they now stand in their own spotlight—not as a brand, but as two souls in sync, creating from the quiet power of lived experience and unconditional support.

More than a couple. More than collaborators.

A constellation of light—and love.



