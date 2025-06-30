Excellence Canada Launches EPIC – A Groundbreaking National Framework Designed to Empower Canadian SMEs

Excellence Canada Logo Excellence Canada President & CEO, Sean Slater EPIC Framework Diagram

Excellence Canada has selected Canada Day to launch its newest framework geared to helping Canada's small and medium sized businesses thrive in changing times.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is proud to announce the launch of EPIC (Excellence in Productivity, Innovation, and Competitiveness), its first new national framework in over a decade. Purpose-built to meet the needs of Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), EPIC officially launches on Canada Day, July 1, 2025, and is poised to become a cornerstone of business improvement and resilience for organizations across the country. EPIC is impactful, rapid, and cost-effective.Backed by over 30 years of experience working with Canadian organizations of all sizes and sectors, Excellence Canada has developed EPIC to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing SMEs today. This milestone reflects Excellence Canada's enduring commitment to helping organizations achieve measurable excellence, foster sustainable growth, and build domestic and global competitiveness. EPIC encourages organizations and leaders to focus on three key drivers of growth and competitiveness: Leadership & Planning, Customer & Market Engagement, and Innovation in Process & Technology, including consideration of the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence to the business.EPIC offers two unique pathways designed to meet organizations where they're at...Direct Recognition Pathway: Designed for more established SMEs seeking third-party review and validation of their existing business excellence processes. Participants will receive expert coaching, review, and recommendations to strengthen core processes, improve results, and demonstrate their commitment to continuous improvement.An Excellence Canada verifier will review and assess the EPIC submission. Organizations demonstrating successful implementation of the EPIC criteria will be recognized with the Excellence Canada EPIC Award.Implementation Pathway: Ideal for SMEs looking for a pragmatic, easy-to-implement business management framework. This stream emphasizes tangible actions and recommendations in the three key driver areas and assesses progress in implementing key components. Organizations who begin the EPIC process but who haven't fully implemented the EPIC criteria will be recognized with the Journey to EPIC badge until they successfully attain the EPIC Award.The EPIC Framework process includes access to a dedicated professional Excellence Canada Coach, a documented and easy to follow framework and implementation plan, and a straight-forward pathway to recognition.“Canadian SMEs are the backbone of our economy. With EPIC, we’re giving them a flexible and practical toolset to sharpen their competitive edge, foster innovation, and future-proof their operations,” said Sean Slater, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “We’re dedicated to helping organizations not just survive, but thrive in today’s dynamic environment, and EPIC will be a key component of the SME's success tool kit.About Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that has been helping Canadian organizations improve performance and achieve excellence since 1992. It is the national standard bearer for Canadian excellence and the certifying body for programs such as the Organizational Excellence Standard, Healthy Workplace Standard, Mental Health at Work Framework, and now, EPICFor more information on EPIC and how your organization can get started, visit www.excellence.ca/epic

