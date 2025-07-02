From Canvas to Camera: Celebrating ArtistOnTheGo’s First Season

Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, co-founders of ArtTour International and Vivid Arts TV, united by love, art, and a shared creative vision.

ArtistOnTheGo celebrates its first season Sept 1—filmed across continents, honoring art in its rawest form. A soulful journey through creativity and connection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It began with a road map, a suitcase of camera gear, and a promise: to meet artists where they create. Not in galleries. Not in staged studios designed for press. But in the raw, real places where art is born. On September 1st, 2025, ArtistOnTheGo premieres its first season on Vivid Arts TV, offering a cinematic passage through the landscapes, inner lives, and sacred spaces of visionary artists around the world.

At its heart are Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, the award-winning duo and co-founders of ArtTour International and Vivid Arts TV. Their mission? To break down the barriers between artist and audience by going directly into the homes, studios, backyards, forests, and inner sanctuaries where inspiration flows freely. What emerged is a season-long visual diary of profound creativity and cross-cultural connection.

Season 1 spans three continents, capturing stories from:

New York, South Carolina, Maryland, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Corning, CA, each offering intimate looks at artists immersed in their element.

Europe, with unforgettable stops in Switzerland, the UK, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany, revealing deeply rooted philosophies expressed through bold, experimental forms.

Asia, with a poetic visit to Taiwan, where tradition and innovation coexisted in breathtaking harmony.

In every episode, viewers witness not only the artist’s work but the environment that breathes life into it. Sweeping drone shots, hushed studio moments, conversations lit by natural light—each detail is part of the carefully crafted cinematic language that defines ArtistOnTheGo.

“This show isn’t just about art,” says Puello. “It’s about meeting the soul of the artist in their own sanctuary. It’s about presence. It’s about listening.”

Whether filming by the seaside or in the quiet corners of a mountaintop retreat, Puello and Grimandi employ a style that is documentary in structure but poetic in delivery. Their approach is rooted in reverence: for the process, for the people, and for the places that hold their stories. “We don’t go in with scripts,” says Grimandi. “We follow energy. We follow light. We follow truth.”

This methodology has made each episode not just a profile—but a portal. Audiences are invited into living, breathing creative ecosystems, seeing what normally remains hidden behind gallery lights and edited interviews. Viewers will also enjoy spectacular glimpses of the geographic beauty of each location—from ocean shores and cityscapes to rural gardens and ancient hillsides.

As the founder of ArtTour International Magazine and executive producer of Vivid Arts TV, Puello has long been dedicated to amplifying voices that illuminate. But ArtistOnTheGo represents a deeper evolution—a calling to document art at its source, without intermediaries.

Grimandi’s award-winning eye behind the camera elevates each moment with tenderness and visual poetry. Their shared mission is one of legacy: to capture the fleeting sparks of creation before they vanish.

“This series is a gift,” says Puello. “It allows us to slow down and honor artists—not just for what they make, but for who they are. That’s the deeper art.”

Season 1 culminates in a celebration of the universal language of creativity. Each story, though unique in style or geography, shares a common thread: the courage to create. That quiet bravery is what the series honors.

As anticipation builds for the launch, the team is already preparing for Season 2, set to begin filming in November 2026. New destinations in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico promise fresh stories, new landscapes, and an ongoing commitment to capturing the spirit of art across borders.

ArtistOnTheGo premieres September 1st on Vivid Arts TV, available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, the App Store, and streaming at vividartstv.com.

