Hazel Ortega’s Life Story Inspires New Theatrical Play ‘Liberándome’ by Acclaimed Mexican Writers

A powerful stage play based on her life story is the new theatrical project written by Adriano Numa and Gerardo Lazos, acclaimed Mexican authors.

My hope is that Liberándome reaches every corner it can — to touch lives, to transform the hearts of those who act in it, those who watch it, and even those who read it.” — Hazel Ortega

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned behavioral psychologist, author, and philanthropist Hazel Ortega is preparing to launch one of the most meaningful projects of her career: a theater play based on her life and bestselling book “From Bounced Checks to Private Jets”. The play, titled Liberándome, is a bold and moving adaptation that will explore the raw truths behind Hazel’s rise from extreme poverty, family adversity, and systemic limitations — into a life of purpose, abundance, and healing. This brings her bestselling book to life and continues her mission of transformation.Penned by celebrated Mexican contemporary playwrights Adriano Numa and Gerardo Lazos — known for their acclaimed social and psychological works — “Liberándome” is designed to inspire audiences to question the limiting beliefs we often tag ourselves with. Through the lens of Hazel’s personal transformation, the play challenges viewers to reprogram the narratives inherited from trauma, poverty, and oppression.Hazel’s deeply personal story is also connected to her years of work with people recently released from incarceration, both in California and across Mexico. In alignment with her ongoing collaboration with Instituto de Reinserción Social, the premiere of Liberándome in Mexico City will be offered as a special donation performance by High Tide Global Foundation to this very population — giving voice, empathy, and empowerment to those seeking a second chance. This initiative is an extension of Hazel’s philanthropic mission through the nonprofit, High Tide Global Foundation, which for years has supported underserved communities with education and empowerment tools. The theatrical project is expected to reach schools, correctional facilities, and independent theaters throughout Latin America and beyond.In addition to the play, Hazel Ortega will continue her high-impact work with the upcoming edition of Manifest University Express, set to take place on July 15, starting at 4:00 PM for the Spanish version and at 6:00 PM for the English version, in Whittier, California. This one-day immersive experience is completely free and open to the public, and will feature a keynote talk by Hazel Ortega alongside special guest Berké Brown in the English session, as well as inventor Blanca Estevez in the Spanish one — offering powerful tools for manifestation, personal growth, and mindset transformation.With “Liberándome” and “Manifest University Express”, Hazel Ortega continues proving that storytelling, education, and community service are the most powerful tools to change lives — and that no one is ever too far from freeing themselves and building a life beyond their wildest dreams.To attend, please register by RSVP at the following page — look for the free event on July 15.

Hazel Ortega was born in extreme poverty in one of the most violent neighborhoods. she shares her story, overcoming, transforming and manifesting

