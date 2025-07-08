Accelecom and Vyve Broadband Partner to Expand Broadband Across Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelecom , a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions announced today that it’s been selected by Vyve Broadband , a rapidly expanding broadband provider serving 16 States to support its ongoing growth across Georgia.Through this partnership, Vyve will leverage Accelecom's next-gen network to further scale and upgrade their Georgia backbone, enabling Vyve to extend their reach and offer high speed broadband across the 14 Markets Vyve serves in Georgia.Brad Kilbey, CEO of Accelecom stated, “Vyve’s momentum across Georgia has been extremely impressive and we are thrilled to complement their growth. Enabling broadband and bridging the digital divide is core to our mission.”Melanie Hannasch, Chief Operating Officer of Vyve said, “Accelecom’s reach across Georgia coupled with the nimble manner in which they operate differentiated Accelecom from other partners and we look forward to expanding our relationship in the years ahead.”The collaboration between Accelecom and Vyve is a testament to their shared commitment to solving the digital divide, both across Georgia and the other States in which both companies operate.About AccelecomAccelecom is a leading provider of next-generation fiber solutions across the Southeastern United States, delivering high-speed network, internet, manage services and voice solutions to wholesale, public sector, and business customers across the region. With its extensive fiber network and commitment to bridging the digital divide, Accelecom enables organizations to accelerate innovation, leverage emerging technologies & and enhance digital transformation. For more information, visit the Accelecom website and follow Accelecom on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

