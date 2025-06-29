Honoring the LGBTQ+ Community During Pride Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced several expanded initiatives designed to increase support for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, including additional investments in the transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming communities and for LGBTQ+ hubs in New York City. As part of this year’s enacted budget, funding for the Lorena Borjas Transgender and Nonbinary Wellness and Equity Fund increased by half a million dollars for crucial health and human services, bringing the total of the fund to over $15 million and making it the largest fund of its kind in the nation. Building on this support, Governor Hochul made additional investments of $1 million in capital funding to support the continued preservation of the LGBT Center of NYC, which provides recovery and wellness programs, economic advancement initiatives, family and youth support, advocacy, arts and cultural programming, and space for community organizing, connection, and celebration.

“New York is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ movement, and today, we continue pushing this legacy forward," Governor Hochul said. “This month and every month, we will continue to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and will work to protect, support, and celebrate the vibrancy they bring to New York.”

To further address the needs of transgender, gender non-conforming, and nonbinary (TGNCNB) New Yorkers, the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is awarding $960,000 in workforce development grants to support programming designed to help TGNCNB individuals enter the workforce. TWEF grants support organizations committed to promoting health and employment equity for the TGNCNB community. This funding directly addresses critical workforce issues uncovered in NYSDOL’s 2023 TGNCNB Employment Report, which found that TGNCNB New Yorkers experience lower incomes and higher unemployment due to several factors, most notably, discrimination.

Assemblymember Deborah J. Glick said, “Increased federal attacks on the LGBTQ community have undermined our safety and systematically eliminated crucial supports for a variety of essential services from healthcare to mental health services to workforce development programs. LGBTQ Americans pay taxes and rightfully expect their needs will be addressed. Fortunately for LGBTQ New Yorkers, our Governor Kathy Hochul not only believes in the importance of equality, but is demonstrating her commitment by providing funding for many services upon which we depend.”

Assemblymember Harry B. Bronson said, “In New York we pride ourselves on being inclusive, with laws that are not predicated on hate, fear or exclusion, but laws that honor the dignity and humanity of all people so they may live securely as their authentic selves. In the face of unprecedented attacks at the federal level and from other states, I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul in celebrating Pride this year, by reaffirming New York's steadfast commitment to the rights of LGBTQIA+ people - my community - with significant policy and funding initiatives that protect the rights of all New Yorkers. No matter who you are, where you come from, what your abilities, who you love, or how you identify – we all have dignity and deserve equity, justice and opportunity.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “I’m proud to see New York deepen its commitment to our LGBTQ+ communities, especially trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming New Yorkers who continue to face systemic barriers. The expansion of the Lorena Borjas Wellness and Equity Fund—named after our beloved trans Latina immigrant trailblazer from Queens—is both historic and deeply personal. These investments affirm that New York can and must be a sanctuary for queer and trans people to live, thrive, and lead. I applaud Governor Hochul and our State Legislature for these meaningful steps during Pride Month and urge continued action to meet the urgent needs of our communities year-round.”

Today’s announcement highlights the opening of the 2026-2028 Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera and Edie Windsor LGBTQ+ Fellowship. The fellowship is named after LGBTQ+ leaders who have — with their courage, tenacity and perseverance — raised awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and made a lasting difference in the LGBTQ+ community: Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera for their movement leading advocacy on behalf of the transgender community in New York, and Edie Windsor for her advocacy and groundbreaking work in successfully challenging the federal defense of marriage act. Awarded every two years, the LGBTQ+ Fellow serves in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and assists the Chief Diversity Officer in achieving New York State’s diversity and inclusion goals, which includes continuing to build the State's leadership as a champion of antidiscrimination and equal access for all. In collaboration with internal and external stakeholders, and in furtherance of the State’s continued goal to serve as a model employer for New Yorkers of all gender identities and sexual orientations the Fellow also will work to advance LGBTQ+ inclusion across New York State government and services through drafting policy proposals and providing content expertise, managing statewide initiatives and projects, composing strategic communications, and tracking key legislation.

The Governor’s Office of LGBTQ+ Affairs is also now accepting requests for workshop proposals for the 2025 LGBTQIA+ Convening, which will occur on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 in Albany, New York at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. This fourth annual event brings together policymakers and government officials from across state agencies to hear directly from advocates about the most pressing needs for our community and proposed or current efforts to meet those needs and build support.

New York City LGBT Community Center Chief Executive Officer Dr. Carla Smith said, “We are excited to receive this capital allocation, and are grateful to Governor Hochul for prioritizing this investment into our building, which will allow us to continue improving The Center. Over the last four decades, The Center has worked to ensure our landmark building meets the increasing needs of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and to serve as a site of pride for LGBTQ+ people all over the world. Right now, our community is under attack by harmful government actions and rhetoric that seek to erase trans people and queer youth, funding cuts to critical services, and a growing mental health crisis. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul and her administration over the coming months to secure deeper investments in services to meet the needs of New York State’s LGBTQ+ community, all 365 days of the year.”

Current Marsha P. Johnson, Sylvia Rivera and Edie Windsor Fellow Daniel Dobies (we/us/ours) said, “The fellowship has provided us opportunities to lead and advance policies and programs, like the Lorena Borjas TGNB Wellness and Equity Fund and the annual LGBTQIA+ Convening, that improve the lives of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers. The three trailblazing, queer women for whom the fellowship is named led with a courage, conviction, and joy that we strive to bring into state service every day. We are supported by their bravery and are honored to continue their work to make New York State a place where everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community, can thrive.”

Earlier this month, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation designating June 2025 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in New York State. State landmarks will be illuminated tonight in the colors pink, white and light blue and red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple on June 30th and the progress pride flag was raised at State office buildings and State Parks across New York.

The following State landmarks will illuminate various colors of the Pride flag tonight and tomorrow June 30th: