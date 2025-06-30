CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Minneapolis, MN

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has expanded its services in Minneapolis, MN . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Angela De Villa , who recently relocated from San Diego to Minneapolis, MN, now serves as a key support in the area, making Minneapolis her main service location and extending compassionate care to many of its surrounding communities. Dr. Keri Wasmoen and Dr. Jessica Mumm also continue to serve pet families in the region, working alongside Dr. De Villa to expand CodaPet’s reach and availability.“It is my wish that every family in Minneapolis become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Bethany Hsia, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."I want families' last memory of their pet to be peaceful. I would want the same for my pet; I know how much a pet can really mean to a person, and having to say goodbye is something that every pet owner don't even want to think about," says Dr. Angela De Villa. Dr. Angela De Villa’s path to veterinary medicine spans continents, cultures, and a deep connection to animals that began in her childhood. Born and raised in Manila, Philippines, Angela grew up on her father’s farm surrounded by all kinds of animals—dogs, cats, chickens, goats, pigs, and more. “I would befriend any animal I encountered,” she says, a habit that naturally led her toward a life in veterinary care.At 18, Angela moved to Spokane, Washington, to attend Gonzaga University on a Division I golf scholarship. After earning her undergraduate degree, she went on to complete her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University in 2022, continuing her journey in a state she’s come to call home.Veterinary medicine appealed to Dr. De Villa for its unpredictability and depth. “You never know what kind of case you’ll see each day,” she explains. “I love the variety, the problem-solving, and the different roles I get to play in a single day—from diagnostician to emotional support for families.”Dr. De Villa is especially passionate about forming meaningful relationships with pet parents, helping them make informed decisions, and strengthening the human-animal bond. She also values the lifelong learning that veterinary medicine demands—always staying curious, always adapting to new treatments and technologies to make a real difference in the lives of animals and the people who love them.Whether she's caring for animals in the clinic or connecting with families during difficult times, Dr. Angela De Villa brings warmth, empathy, and a true dedication to both her patients and their people.Dr. De Villa now serves Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Blaine, Burnsville, Ramsey, Coon Rapids, Loretto, Cologne, Apple Valley, Prior Lake and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Minneapolis. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $125 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

