Filming Without Borders: ArtistOnTheGo’s Global Roadmap

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if a film crew didn’t pull you into a studio—but instead came to your door, sat with you in your world, and asked: What moves your soul?

This is the ethos of ArtistOnTheGo, the cinematic documentary series created by Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi, now in the midst of a sweeping new chapter: a transcontinental filming journey across North America and Europe, capturing artists not as subjects—but as living legacies.

From South Carolina to New York, Santa Fe to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara to Maryland, and soon Italy, France, the UK, and beyond, the journey unfolds not with fanfare, but with reverence.

Each visit is a slow immersion into the artist’s space, light, rhythm. No sets. No scripts. Just the truth of their environment—and a lens that listens.

“We don’t bring the artist into our world,” says Puello. “We go into theirs—with humility, curiosity, and deep respect.”

This radical model was born from a simple but profound belief: that the artist’s process is sacred—and deserves to be witnessed as it is. With just a few hours in each location, Puello and Grimandi create intimate cinematic portraits, revealing not just what the artist creates, but why they create.

What began in 2018 as a branch of ArtTour International Magazine has grown into its own movement—one that now airs on Vivid Arts TV, the award-winning independent channel co-founded by Puello and Grimandi. With distribution across Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, and the App Store, ArtistOnTheGo reaches a global audience hungry for authenticity and beauty.

Filming isn’t always easy. Weather shifts. Flights get delayed. Light changes. But these challenges are embraced.

“The rawness is part of it,” says Grimandi, whose award-winning cinematography captures each visit with poetic elegance. “We’re not just documenting—we’re witnessing.”

The series strips away pretense and places the viewer right inside the moment: the smell of paint in a desert studio, the hush of a cathedral-like workshop, the sound of birds outside a morning sketch session.

It’s more than television. It’s immersion. It’s memory. It’s presence.

This is not Puello and Grimandi’s first foray into artistic media. Together, they’ve built a multi-platform creative empire—from ArtTour International to Art Titans: Masters of the New Era, to Vivid Arts TV’s six-hour Earth Day global broadcast. But ArtistOnTheGo remains among their most intimate projects—a love letter to artists often unseen.

“Every visit leaves a mark on our hearts,” says Puello. “Some stories are joyful. Others carry grief or generational pain. But all of them are powerful. And we carry them with us.”

At the core of this journey is not only a commitment to artistry—but also to love. Puello and Grimandi are not just creative collaborators—they’re life partners of more than 16 years. Their dynamic is grounded in deep trust, intuition, and shared mission.

“It’s the dance between us that shapes the soul of these films,” Puello reflects. “We don’t have to speak. We just move—and the work flows.”

Each half-day shoot is a unique exchange. There’s no repetition, no formula. Just a shared field of attention, where the artist is fully seen—and deeply honored. Whether filming on coastal cliffs or urban rooftops, in centuries-old Italian villas or modest backyard studios, the team treats every environment as sacred.

One upcoming visit will take them to a cliffside retreat in Sicily. Another, to a young street artist in Manchester whose work challenges local narratives. The artists are as varied as their locations—but united by their courage to create.

And when the footage is complete, the editing begins—crafted into cinematic mini-docs that will premiere this fall.

“We don’t rush,” says Grimandi. “The story tells us when it’s ready.”

ArtistOnTheGo returns this September 1st with its new season—available exclusively on Vivid Arts TV. The episodes promise not only to spotlight artists—but to transport viewers into their emotional and spiritual worlds.

“Art has no borders,” Puello says. “And neither do we.”



