Lights, Legacy, and Liberation: 13 Years of Vivid Arts TV

Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi in Dublin, 2012 — moments before their first broadcast together, launching a journey that would shape global artistic media.

Celebrating 13 years of Vivid Arts TV, the visionary media channel founded by Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi to uplift artists and unite through art.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year marks a milestone: thirteen powerful, transformational years of Vivid Arts TV. What began as a humble YouTube series in 2012 has become an independent, international media platform that bridges cultures, uplifts creators, and champions the healing power of art. At its heart are Viviana Puello and Alan Grimandi—creative soulmates, artistic collaborators, and co-founders of a movement.

Puello, a visionary filmmaker and artist, and Grimandi, an award-winning cinematographer, have walked this path together for over sixteen years—originally launching the show as the television companion to ArtTour International Magazine, the award-winning publication founded by Puello and Grimandi. What began as a way to give artists a voice on screen soon grew into a broadcast platform of its own—one grounded in meaning, mission, and beauty.

The origin story is one of courage.

“I spent six months looking for a host,” Puello recalls. “I had experience producing TV, but I believed I couldn’t be in front of the camera—my accent, my shyness, all these fears.”

When a last-minute opportunity arrived in 2012 to film at the Dublin Biennial, Puello had no choice but to face the lens.

“With shaky legs, I took the mic. That interview changed my life.”

That very first interview with artist John Nieman in Ireland was a spark. With Alan’s quiet encouragement—“You got this”—Puello felt not only empowered but seen. The result? A broadcast that would lay the foundation for a global arts movement.

Since then, Vivid Arts TV has featured hundreds of artists, broadcasting to over 205 countries. But it’s never been about numbers. It’s about soul.

“Every interview changes me,” Puello says. “Every artist opens a window into their universe.”

One unforgettable moment came when artist Nur, whose sculptures honor the fly, described these insects as messengers of unconditional love.

“That moment has stayed with me for over a decade,” she says. “It reminded me that even the smallest creature can carry the divine.”

What began as the ArtTour International TV Show evolved into Vivid Arts TV, a full-fledged media channel now standing on its own. The platform expanded from YouTube to Manhattan Neighborhood Network, and in 2022, Puello and Grimandi launched Vivid Arts TV as an independent television channel, now streaming on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Play, the App Store, and its own online channel.

Alan Grimandi’s visual artistry and direction have played a crucial role in shaping the channel’s poetic visual language—from the intimacy of artist interviews to the cinematic quality of global broadcasts. His lens has become a portal into the emotional landscapes of creators around the world.

“It became clear this wasn’t just TV,” Puello reflects. “It was spiritual service—storytelling that heals, inspires, unites.”

In 2023, she hosted a six-hour Earth Day broadcast in the wake of the global pandemic—an act of service and strength.

“It was exhausting,” she laughs, “but it was also one of the most fulfilling moments of my life.”

That same year, the show reached another defining moment: two Top 60 Masters artists, each from countries in active conflict, met and embraced through their shared passion for art.

“That’s when I understood this calling was about peace,” Puello says.

“It wasn’t just about broadcasting—it was the universe uniting souls.”

From the intimacy of a camera lens to the vastness of global broadcast, Vivid Arts TV has become more than a show—it’s a sanctuary for creative truth, built with love and held together by vision.

“Alan and I have been building this together for over 16 years,” Puello says.

“It’s a labor of love, of devotion. And we’re just getting started.”

Thirteen years in, and Vivid Arts TV remains a beacon for those who believe in the sacred power of art. The journey continues—lit by story, sustained by soul, and always guided by light.



