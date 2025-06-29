Finger Trader Launches Smart Multi-Market Trading Platform With Built-in Compliance and Clearing

Finger Trader Showcases Next-Gen Smart Trading Infrastructure at Global Fintech Expo

AI-powered Finger Trader helps brokers, market makers, and clearing firms trade globally with zero-code compliance.

NEW YORK, ARMENIA, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finger Trader Launches Global Multi-Market Trading Infrastructure with Built-in Clearing and No-Code Compliance Layer Sargia Inc Launches Finger Trader: A Multi-Functional Trading System for Global, Compliant, Multi-Market Smart TradingAmid rising global demand for compliant, automated, and high-efficiency trading infrastructure, Japanese fintech company Sargia Inc officially launches its flagship proprietary trading system, Finger Trader. This platform integrates a modular architecture, an AI-powered compliance layer, and soon-to-be-released smart trading modules—providing a one-stop solution for small-to-mid-sized market makers, clearing firms, and brokers with rapid deployment, global connectivity, AI compliance, and strategic scalability.✦ Key Features of Finger TraderModular Design & High-Performance MatchingBuilt on a modular architecture with a high-speed matching engine.Supports standardized APIs and SDKs for easy integration into existing systems.Reduces infrastructure costs and development time while accommodating multi-asset, multi-market trading needs.AI Compliance Engine + No-Code DeploymentEmbedded AI auditing module automatically generates reports compliant with SEC, MiFID II, MiCA, and other regulations.Compliance functions can be activated via no-code setup—achieving international regulatory testing in as little as 72 hours, with no need to modify existing business logic.Risk Redistribution & Centralized Clearing Fund ManagementSupports T+0 risk redistribution among market makers, effectively easing margin requirements.Integrated clearing fund management module improves capital efficiency and regulatory transparency.Global KYC / AML SupportIntegrated identity verification modules covering over 200 jurisdictions.Accelerates cross-border business expansion and compliance with anti-money laundering requirements.✦ Coming Soon: AI Smart Trading & Copy Trading ModulesAI Smart Trading ModuleIntegrates market behavior analytics, automated strategy execution, and dynamic risk control.Enables users to build data-driven automated trading models, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing human error.Suitable for professional trading teams and individual investors.Copy Trading ModeUsers can follow reputable traders with access to real-time performance data, risk management options, and revenue-sharing mechanisms.Supports multi-market and multi-asset copy trading with comprehensive asset protection and monitoring tools.✦ What Sets Finger Trader ApartTrue SaaS Architecture — Beyond Traditional TerminalsFinger Trader is not just a trading terminal, but a full-fledged Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS).Offers white-label access for market makers, clearing houses, and brokers with built-in modules for signal routing, matching engine, and audit logging.Uses standardized APIs (REST/WebSocket) to enable seamless integration of market data and order execution.Multi-Market, Multi-Asset Support — Break Free from Single Market ConstraintsSupports trading across U.S. equities, forex, precious metals, digital assets, ETFs, futures, and more.Allows users to execute cross-market strategies within a single account, enhancing flexibility and diversification.Provides a broader trading vision compared to single-market legacy platforms.Transparent Compliance & Open Trust EcosystemBuilt-in clearing fund custody module ensures all client funds are held in regulated third-party accounts.Provides complete audit APIs for orders and signals, enabling integration with internal or third-party risk management systems.Integrated with multiple global compliance providers (KYC & AML), helping clients adapt quickly to international regulations.Modern UX & White-Label CustomizationOffers cross-platform access: Web, mobile app, API, and quant trading interfaces.Developed with cutting-edge tech stacks (React, Tailwind, SwiftUI, Jetpack Compose) for seamless UI/UX.Flexible white-label support lets institutional clients customize branding and interface authorizations for faster go-to-market execution.✦ Building the Next-Gen Smart Trading EcosystemFinger Trader currently serves 12 licensed market makers across Asia-Pacific and North America and plans to expand to 25 partners by the end of 2025. The platform has opened Early-Bird API Access, inviting global brokers, clearing houses, and strategy developers to join the ecosystem.A spokesperson from Sargia Inc stated: "Our mission is not only to solve the compliance and technical pain points of small and mid-sized institutions, but also to leverage AI and intelligent tools to make trading more efficient, secure, and accessible."

