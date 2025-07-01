ProbateCourtBond.com Now Accepts Cryptocurrency for Probate Bond Payments

ProbateCourtBond.com - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds. ProbateCourtBond.com introduces cryptocurrency payment options for bond clients, now accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC through a secure wallet-based process. Nagashima Pavarini Ltd logo

ProbateCourtBond.com now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC as secure payment options for qualified probate and fiduciary bond applicants.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProbateCourtBond.com, a website for probate and fiduciary surety bonds operated by Nagashima Pavarini, Ltd., now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for qualified applicants in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.Licensed bond clients may now choose to pay with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or USD Coin (USDC - ERC-20 only) using a secure, wallet-based method. “We’re excited to offer more flexibility for our clients,” said company president Phil Pavarini. “Crypto is an efficient option for many families and fiduciaries, and we’ve made it compliant, secure, and easy to use.”Instructions and wallet addresses are now available at: www.ProbateCourtBond.com/payment Cryptocurrency is accepted as a convenient payment method. All bond premiums are remitted to the surety in U.S. Dollars. A 3 percent processing fee may apply to cover network and conversion costs. Clients must contact the agency before sending any crypto payment.ProbateCourtBond.com continues to set the standard for client service and innovation in probate bonding. The site offers instant pricing and instant issue for qualifying bonds, with FREE FedEx 2-day shipping.Recent initiatives include the release of Probate Bonds Made Simple , a plain-language guide for attorneys and families, and What Happens to Grandma’s Stuff?, a probate-themed children’s book. A new consumer protection title, HOA Buyer Beware : A Private Investigator’s Guide, is also in production. The agency is the founder of the Building Bonds™ Scholarship, which supports leadership and innovation in probate and elder care services.For instant quotes, educational resources, or to request a printed copy of the book, visit: www.ProbateCourtBond.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.