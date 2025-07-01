ProbateCourtBond.com Now Accepts Cryptocurrency for Probate Bond Payments

ProbateCourtBond.com logo - trusted provider of probate and fiduciary surety bonds

ProbateCourtBond.com - Your trusted source for probate and fiduciary surety bonds.

ProbateCourtBond.com logo above text announcing now accepting cryptocurrency payments, with icons for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Coin.

ProbateCourtBond.com introduces cryptocurrency payment options for bond clients, now accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC through a secure wallet-based process.

Nagashima Pavarini Ltd logo

ProbateCourtBond.com now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC as secure payment options for qualified probate and fiduciary bond applicants.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProbateCourtBond.com, a website for probate and fiduciary surety bonds operated by Nagashima Pavarini, Ltd., now accepts cryptocurrency as a payment option for qualified applicants in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

Licensed bond clients may now choose to pay with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), or USD Coin (USDC - ERC-20 only) using a secure, wallet-based method. “We’re excited to offer more flexibility for our clients,” said company president Phil Pavarini. “Crypto is an efficient option for many families and fiduciaries, and we’ve made it compliant, secure, and easy to use.”

Instructions and wallet addresses are now available at: www.ProbateCourtBond.com/payment

Cryptocurrency is accepted as a convenient payment method. All bond premiums are remitted to the surety in U.S. Dollars. A 3 percent processing fee may apply to cover network and conversion costs. Clients must contact the agency before sending any crypto payment.

ProbateCourtBond.com continues to set the standard for client service and innovation in probate bonding. The site offers instant pricing and instant issue for qualifying bonds, with FREE FedEx 2-day shipping.

Recent initiatives include the release of Probate Bonds Made Simple, a plain-language guide for attorneys and families, and What Happens to Grandma’s Stuff?, a probate-themed children’s book. A new consumer protection title, HOA Buyer Beware: A Private Investigator’s Guide, is also in production. The agency is the founder of the Building Bonds™ Scholarship, which supports leadership and innovation in probate and elder care services.

For instant quotes, educational resources, or to request a printed copy of the book, visit: www.ProbateCourtBond.com

Philip E Pavarini
Nagashima Pavarini Ltd
+1 216-374-4500
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ProbateCourtBond.com Now Accepts Cryptocurrency for Probate Bond Payments

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Philip E Pavarini
Nagashima Pavarini Ltd
+1 216-374-4500
Company/Organization
Nagashima Pavarini Ltd
2301 Hamilton Ave
Cleveland, Ohio, 44114
United States
+1 216-374-4500
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
ProbateCourtBond.com Now Accepts Cryptocurrency for Probate Bond Payments
New Tree Tribute Program Launches for Families Requiring Probate and Guardianship Bonds
New Probate Bond Guide Released for Legal Professionals and Fiduciaries
View All Stories From This Author