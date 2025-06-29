Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Pedestrian In Harford County

June 29, 2025

(ABINDGON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old in Harford County early Sunday morning.

The male pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Around 2:08 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-95 just south of the Riverside Parkway exit for a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was walking in the left lane when he was struck by a vehicle, described as a 2021-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to remain on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150 or Senior Trooper Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov