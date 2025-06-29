Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,281 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Pedestrian In Harford County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ABINDGON, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 33-year-old in Harford County early Sunday morning.

The male pedestrian, whose identification is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Around 2:08 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-95 just south of the Riverside Parkway exit for a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian was walking in the left lane when he was struck by a vehicle, described as a 2021-2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to remain on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150 or Senior Trooper Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Of Pedestrian In Harford County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more