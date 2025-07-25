Singing in the Storm: The Spiritual Journey Behind Ocean Rose

Viviana Puello reveals the soul behind Ocean Rose, a song born of silence, memory, and the transformative power of forgiveness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every artist has a threshold moment—a quiet turning point when creation becomes communion. For Viviana Puello, that moment came not in a studio or on a stage, but on a quiet shore, alone with the sea. It was there, with no microphone and no melody, that the first line of Ocean Rose arrived like breath: “A thunder in my heart, an earthquake in my soul.”

Now set to release this September, Ocean Rose is more than Viviana Puello’s debut song. It is a vessel for the emotional and spiritual journey she has lived—and continues to live. It is about remembering what was forgotten, reclaiming the self, and choosing to speak from the scar rather than the wound.

“I didn’t write this song to impress,” Puello shares. “I wrote it to release. It was the sound I needed to hear myself, the sound of forgiveness taking root.”

The lyrics carry this emotional charge. From verses that navigate ancestral echoes—“In shadows of the past, a place I could not know…”—to a chorus that opens like a lament—“Oh, I am a stranger here, in the land of the unknown…”—each word is grounded in the real work of healing.

Puello’s artistic path has always been deeply spiritual. As a filmmaker, founder of Vivid Arts TV, and advocate for peace through global creative platforms like the ArtTour International Magazine and ArtistOnTheGo, she has spent years elevating voices that carry light. But with Ocean Rose, she turns inward and invites the listener into a more intimate space—one shaped by silence, surrender, and deep personal reckoning.

The song, mixed and produced by Nicolas Essig (Lana Del Rey, Coldplay, Daft Punk), was recorded with minimalist instrumentation, allowing Puello’s voice to float like mist over harmonium and ambient waves. Her tone is not performative. It is devotional. This is not music that tries to entertain—it aims to hold.

And at the center of the track lies a powerful theme: forgiveness. Not the easy kind, but the deep soul-cleansing sort that takes years, lifetimes even. Puello’s vocal delivery carries this weight with grace. Her voice trembles, steadies, rises again.

“So let the thunder roll, and quake my very core,

For in this grand embrace, I am forevermore.”

This line—delivered with strength and conviction—marks a turning point in the song. It is where pain becomes power. Where the past is no longer a burden, but a blueprint. It is not a whisper, but a declaration—a moment of reclaiming voice, body, and spirit.

In choosing to release Ocean Rose, Viviana Puello is not reinventing herself. She is reintroducing the truth of her being. A truth born of storm and stillness. Of surrender and sovereignty.

Her voice is not loud. But it is clear.

And in it, we hear not just her story—but our own.



