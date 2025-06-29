The partnership between UNOSAT and OCHA in Myanmar yielded several significant outcomes that demonstrate the exceptional return on investment that satellite imagery mapping services provide to humanitarian operations:

1.Enhanced Assessment Planning and Resource Optimization

UNOSAT's damage assessments directly informed OCHA's Multi-Sector Initial Rapid Assessment (MIRA) framework, creating an evidence-based prioritization system that maximized the efficiency of limited assessment resources:

Strategic Prioritization Framework:

• Priority 1: Areas with visible destruction, but with humanitarian access constraints

• Priority 2: Accessible areas with visible destruction

• Priority 3: Areas with minimal visible damage

Roberto Colombo emphasized the operational impact:

It's one of the times that I've used more the UNOSAT mapping product to really help me to define where those locations were. Using the level of destruction what we see from the sky, we can prioritize where to send first responders.

OCHA faced the challenge of prioritizing among over 2,000 potential assessment locations with limited resources. Roberto Colombo explained how UNOSAT's damage analysis became one of several key criteria used alongside security assessments, logistical feasibility assessments, and population density data to select 700 priority sites for field teams.

Colombo noted, emphasizing how satellite-derived information helped optimize resource allocation within existing operational constraints.

2. Strengthened Humanitarian Coordination and Information Sharing

UNOSAT's damage assessments became a key component of inter-agency coordination, addressing a critical information gap in Myanmar's complex operational environment. OCHA's Field Information Services created a unified web platform that integrated UNOSAT's damage points with other humanitarian data, significantly expanding access to critical intelligence beyond traditional satellite imagery users.

Eric Allen Jr. noted the multiplier effect of integrating UNOSAT products into OCHA's information sharing and planning:

We use it for planning purposes, for assessment planning... Those situational updates went to the regional office and then the regional office will send it to the Country Office... many of the figures that UNOSAT provided went into those situational updates.

Additionally, OCHA shared the UNOSAT analysis results and maps in PDF format with colleagues in the field every time something was published. This dual-format approach proved essential when connectivity issues plagued field operations, as Eric noted:

Myanmar reminded us that we still need accessible formats like PDFs. That was the only way colleagues in the field, including all clusters, were able to access critical information when digital systems failed.

The UNDP analysis integrated advanced satellite imagery-derived building damage classifications (destroyed, damaged, and possibly damaged) from UNOSAT and Copernicus with Microsoft's building footprint, height, and floor count data from the Global Human Settlement layer.

The remote sensing paints a very concerning picture. It’s critical that we rapidly verify on the ground this view from on high. We need to get patients and the displaced back under solid roofs and start to repair critical infrastructure,

-Titon Mitra, UNDP Resident Representative in Myanmar, said from Sagaing, speaking during a mission to the earthquake epicentre.

3. Support for Humanitarian Response Planning

UNOSAT's satellite analysis contributed to the evidence base that informed the Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP) Earthquake Flash Addendum, which requested $275 million USD to reach 1.1 million people with urgent aid, the satellite-based analysis provided critical damage intelligence for areas inaccessible to ground teams, complementing population exposure models and field assessments to build a comprehensive picture of humanitarian needs.

The collaboration extended across multiple UN agencies and operational partners. Roberto Colombo highlighted specific coordination with key actors:

We shared this information especially with WFP to help them identify where they could locate warehouses or where they should not be locating warehouses... We guided other partners to say, 'this is what we've done (with UNITAR-UNOSAT), this is a model that we would like you to replicate.

This systematic information sharing contributed to a common operational picture that helped inform humanitarian funding allocation and helped prevent costly duplication of assessment efforts across the humanitarian community.

4. Methodological Improvements and Future Applications

The Myanmar earthquake response illustrated a combined satellite imagery and ground-based damage assessment methodology through the integration of UNOSAT's UN-ASIGN crowd-sourcing application with satellite imagery analysis. This combined approach significantly enhances both the accuracy and completeness of damage assessments.

Over 1,000 geolocated photos were uploaded through UN-ASIGN during the response, creating a robust ground-based validation system that complemented UNOSAT's satellite analysis. Roberto Colombo explained the operational integration:

We use UN-ASIGN, which is also one of the tools supported by UNOSAT, to validate the damage building destruction maps. We'll go to locations where there were clusters and using UN-ASIGN we'll take pictures that would be represented on the UNOSAT website.

This integration between satellite imagery and ground-based validation was made possible by UN-ASIGN's technical capabilities, specifically designed for challenging operational environments. The mobile application enables humanitarian workers to upload geotagged photos with annotations that integrate directly into UNOSAT's live mapping products in near real-time, even over low-bandwidth connections—a critical feature in Myanmar's compromised connectivity environment. This capability enabled field teams to systematically validate satellite-identified damage clusters, effectively ground-check results, and further enhance the reliability and credibility of UNOSAT's live mapping products.

Ground-truthing or ground-checking is the stage that comes after satellite imagery analysis. It involves conducting a formal field survey to check the accuracy of the satellite imagery analysis results. Ground-checking is the current term that is favoured.

5. Return on Investment

When asked about operating without UNOSAT's services, Eric Allen Jr. highlighted the operational advantages:

We would have to leverage other organizations outside the UN system, which becomes tricky because they have their own mandates. This could delay our initial damage assessment by 3-7 days.

While alternative satellite providers exist, UNOSAT's 20 years of experience serving humanitarian operations and 24/7 availability provide operational efficiencies that translate to faster initial response coordination.

UNOSAT's Competitive Advantages

UN System Integration: Direct mandate to serve humanitarian operations

24/7 Mapping Service: Delivered initial assessments within 24-72 hours at no cost

Coordination Leadership: Central role in international mapping coordination through the International Charter Space and Major Disasters, and GDACS-SMCS

Adaptability: Results available in multiple data formats to maximize accessibility

Predictability: Two decades of consistent service delivery have established UNOSAT as a partner that humanitarian organizations know they can rely on to respond to crisis

Cost-Effectiveness Analysis - UNOSAT's analysis contributed to more effective humanitarian resource allocation through several mechanisms