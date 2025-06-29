State Visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives His Excellency Dr Mohamed Muizzu, 30 June to 2 July 2025

President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu will make a State Visit to Singapore from 30 June to 2 July 2025 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. This is President Muizzu’s first State Visit to Singapore since taking up office. The visit is in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and the Maldives this year.

President Muizzu will receive a ceremonial welcome on 30 June 2025, where he will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam will host a State Banquet in honour of President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed. Both leaders will unveil a commemorative stamp at the State Banquet.

President Muizzu will also meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, following which they will witness the signing of MOUs on capacity building, sustainability and environment as well as technical and vocational education and training. President Muizzu will participate in a High-Level Investment Forum organised by Invest Maldives, and visit Tuas Port, ITE Central, and URA Gallery to understand Singapore’s experiences in port management, technical and vocational education and training, urban planning and housing development. President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha will also visit the National Orchid Garden where a new orchid hybrid, Vanda Mohamed Muizzu Sajidha Mohamed, will be named in their honour.

President Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a delegation comprising comprising nine Cabinet Ministers namely, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdulla Khaleel, Minister of Defence Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon, Minister of Finance and Planning Moosa Zameer, Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ali Ihusaan, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Mohamed Saeed, Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources Ahmed Shiyam, Minister of Tourism and Environment Thoriq Ibrahim, Minister of Higher Education, Labour and Skills Development Dr Ali Haidar Ahmed, and Minister of Construction Housing and Infrastructure Abdulla Muththalib as well as other government officials.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 JUNE 2025