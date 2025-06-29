MYPLANT & GARDEN MIDDLE EAST ANNOUNCES TANSEEQ INVESTMENT GROUP AS FIRST STRATEGIC PARTNER

Project by Tanseeq Investment Bu Khadra Interchange Project by Tanseeq Investment SZR Interchange 2 project by Tanseeq Investment

DUBAI, DUBAI MARINA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticipation is growing for the inaugural edition of Myplant & Garden Middle Eas2025t, set to take place at Dubai Expo City from November 15–17, 2025. As the region’s appetite for sustainable landscaping and green innovation accelerates, the exhibition has named Tanseeq Investment Group as its first official Strategic Partner, marking a key milestone in its expansion into the Middle East.The partnership, announced at the 9th edition of Myplant & Garden in Milan, reflects the rapid growth of the UAE’s landscaping and horticulture sectors—driven by Vision 2030, climate-focused policies, and bold urban development plans. Tanseeq’s involvement sends a strong signal: the Middle East’s green transformation is real, and it’s happening now.Tanseeq Investment Group, a powerhouse in the UAE and GCC landscaping scene, brings decades of experience and a track record of delivering large-scale, high-impact projects. From urban parks to mega-developments, the Group champions sustainable design, water-wise solutions, and forward-thinking technology.“We are honoured to be the first strategic partner of Myplant & Garden Middle East . As the leading landscaping group in the GCC, we see this partnership as a key platform to advance innovation, sustainability and cross-sector collaboration. It’s time for our industry to connect, evolve and lead — and this exhibition is where it starts”, commented Naser Ahmed, Group CEO of Tanseeq Investment Group“We’re thrilled to welcome Tanseeq as our first strategic partner. Their leadership in green innovation sets the tone for what this exhibition is all about — bringing together top-tier players to build a greener, more resilient future for the region”, added Valeria Randazzo, Exhibition Manager of Myplant & Garden Middle East.Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 will unite landscape architects, developers, suppliers, municipalities, and sustainability pioneers under one roof — creating a hub for knowledge, business, and partnerships. With Tanseeq leading the way, the event is poised to become the region’s premier platform for landscaping innovation and environmental progress.Join us from November 15–17 at Dubai Expo City — and be part of the future of green infrastructure in the Middle East.

