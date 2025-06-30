Viviana Puello on the Road: Capturing the Soul of the Artist in Real Time

Viviana Puello - Creator of ArtistOnTheGo

ArtistOnTheGo is on the move as Viviana Puello documents living legends in their element—where silence, spirit, and creativity become legacy.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her suitcase packed and her camera crew in tow, Viviana Puello is not just hitting the road—she’s reigniting a movement. The founder of ArtTour International and the creative force behind ArtistOnTheGo has launched the next chapter of a film series that does more than document—it listens. And what it hears, across the winding backroads of Europe and the quiet studios of North America, is the heartbeat of a global art renaissance.

ArtistOnTheGo is not just a travel documentary. It is a meditative exploration of the artist’s sacred environment—where clay meets breath, brush meets stillness, and inspiration lives quietly in the corners. What began as an initiative to spotlight artists in their authentic spaces has grown into something far more powerful: a living archive of creative legacy. Each episode feels like a pilgrimage, not to a monument, but to a soul.

This year’s journey spans continents, beginning in New York and weaving through Santa Barbara, Atlanta, Saint Helena Island, and beyond. What makes the series resonate is its refusal to dramatize or commercialize the artistic process. Instead, Viviana and her partner Alan Grimandi, the series’ cinematographer, frame each moment with reverence. There is no script, only presence.

“Every artist we visit is a teacher of silence,” Puello reflects. “They don’t just make art. They live in rhythm with something larger. That’s what we’re capturing—the unspoken.”

The visuals are cinematic yet restrained—sunlight falling across an unfinished canvas, wind rustling through an open studio window, a single sentence from an artist that lingers long after the scene fades. This isn’t art television. It’s art as life, life as devotion.

While many media outlets focus on the spectacle of creation, ArtistOnTheGo offers something rare: vulnerability without exposure, legacy without ego. These are not promo reels. They are visual letters to future generations, inviting us to witness art as a living relationship between soul and matter.

The 2025 season places special attention on themes of memory, cultural preservation, and artistic healing. One episode will feature artists engaging with ancestral techniques. Another travels to locations threatened by environmental change. Through it all, Puello serves not just as director, but as intuitive guide—allowing each artist to speak in their own language, surrounded by their chosen rituals.

It’s no accident that ArtistOnTheGo emerges during a time when stillness is a form of resistance. As algorithms tighten and attention fragments, the series urges a return to the long gaze, the quiet process, the breath before the mark. In doing so, it reclaims something sacred: the artist’s right to simply be.

Puello's work, broadcast through Vivid Arts TV and celebrated in ArtTour International Magazine, offers an alternative to the art world's transactional churn. “We’re not looking for what’s trending,” she says. “We’re listening for what’s eternal.”

In every visit, from the red deserts of New Mexico to the rain-slick streets of Europe, a message becomes clear: creativity is not performance. It’s prayer.

And so, the journey continues.

