Viviana Puello’s Ocean Rose: A Song of Light Born from the Storm

Viviana Puello unveils Ocean Rose—a soul-rich debut song born from silence, thunder, and memory, releasing this September with a cinematic video.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are moments when a voice becomes more than sound. For Viviana Puello—artist, filmmaker, and founder of Vivid Arts TV—that voice now rises through music, carried on a tide of memory, devotion, and stillness. With her upcoming debut song Ocean Rose, releasing this September, Puello unveils a deeply personal new chapter of artistic expression.

Written and produced by Puello herself, Ocean Rose is a meditative offering—an invocation of light born in the heart of the storm. Its lyrics, whispered like prayers, invite the listener into a space where healing meets presence:

“A thunder in my heart, an earthquake in my soul,

Resonating whispers, calling me to be whole.”

The song marks a quiet but powerful transition. Known globally for her work as a filmmaker and advocate for artists through ArtTour International, ArtistOnTheGo, and Vivid Arts TV, Puello has long used her platform to elevate creative voices. Now, she reveals her own—not through dialogue, but through sound.

“I’m not stepping onto a new stage,” Puello shares. “I’m returning to something sacred. This song was born in silence and ocean wind. It was given to me—not to perform, but to embody.”

Ocean Rose explores themes of soul memory, longing, resilience, and grace. From the haunting chorus—“Oh, I am a stranger here, in the land of the unknown, yet I hear the ocean’s song…”—to the bridge’s quiet strength—“So let the thunder roll, and quake my very core…”—Puello’s voice glides through ambient textures with intimacy and reverence.

The track was mixed and produced by award-winning engineer Nicolas Essig, known for his work with Lana Del Rey, Coldplay, and Daft Punk. His sensitivity to vocal clarity and emotional tone helped elevate the recording into an immersive experience that feels cinematic in scope and timeless in spirit.

Supporting that vision is filmmaker Alan Grimandi, Puello’s creative partner and director of the forthcoming music video, also set for release in September. Known for his poetic eye and atmospheric direction, Grimandi has crafted a visual narrative for Ocean Rose that mirrors the song’s emotional journey: a white rose adrift in stormlight, the edge of sea and self, and a woman walking barefoot through memory and wind. The result is not just a music video—it is visual ceremony.

“There is no persona,” Puello says. “There is only presence. And this is what it sounds like.”

With Ocean Rose, Viviana Puello begins a new chapter not as a departure, but as a return—an emergence. A rose, blooming through thunder.

