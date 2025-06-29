Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / DUI - Drug or Both

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE               

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5002857

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 06/27/2025 at 2159 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Little Chicago Road

TOWN/STATE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

VIOLATIONS: DUI – Drug or Both

 

ACCUSED: Claire R. Delaney

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 27, 2025, at approximately 2159 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection with Little Chicago Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Claire R. Delaney (23) of Ferrisburgh, Vermont. While speaking to Delaney, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Delaney was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI - Drug and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Delaney was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 25, 2025, at 1230 hours.

 

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

 

VCVC(S): 23 VSA 1038, “Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic” ($220, 2 points).

                   23 VSA 800(c), “Operating Without Proof Of Financial Responsibility” ($76, 0 points).

                   23 VSA 307, “Failure To Carry Registration Certificate” ($70, 0 points).

      

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 at 1230 hours          

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

