Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5003407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: Saturday 06/28/2025 0232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beach St, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual attempting to access a closed business on Beach Street in Derby Line village. At approximately 0200 this unknown subject was seen on video attempting to access the locked business and unlawfully trespassing in an unlocked parked car on the property. The business owner responded and observed the individual inside a second unlocked vehicle before the individual fled the scene. No damage to the vehicles or business were reported.

A neighboring homeowner on Beach Street later reported that this unknown individual accessed their detached garage through an unlocked window, and displaced and disturbed items stored inside. It is unclear whether anything was taken from the garage.

Photographs of the individual from security camera footage are attached. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Aaron Leonard at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov and reference case 25A5003407. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to secure their property and vehicles and encourage installing high quality security cameras as a preventative and investigative tool.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov