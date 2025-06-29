Submit Release
News Search

There were 400 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,221 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass (Request for Information)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5003407

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: Saturday 06/28/2025 0232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beach St, Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual attempting to access a closed business on Beach Street in Derby Line village. At approximately 0200 this unknown subject was seen on video attempting to access the locked business and unlawfully trespassing in an unlocked parked car on the property. The business owner responded and observed the individual inside a second unlocked vehicle before the individual fled the scene. No damage to the vehicles or business were reported.

 

A neighboring homeowner on Beach Street later reported that this unknown individual accessed their detached garage through an unlocked window, and displaced and disturbed items stored inside. It is unclear whether anything was taken from the garage.

 

Photographs of the individual from security camera footage are attached. Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Aaron Leonard at the Vermont State Police Derby barracks at 802-334-8881 or aaron.leonard@vermont.gov and reference case 25A5003407. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting VTIPS to 274637 or https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to secure their property and vehicles and encourage installing high quality security cameras as a preventative and investigative tool.

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass (Request for Information)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more