New Haven Barracks / Multiple Violations
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5003534
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 08/08/25 1344 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richville Rd, Shoreham
VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS, Ignition Interlock Violation, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: William Jonson
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/08/25 at approximately 1344 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Richville Rd near Buttolph Rd in the Town of Shoreham. The operator was identified as William Johnson (63) of Shoreham, VT. Whilst speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Additionally, Johnson's license was criminally suspended and restricted to having an Ignition Interlock Device installed. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he was processed for DUI. During processing, it was learned that Johnson had two active cite and release warrants. At the conclusion of processing, Johnson was released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury regional EMS and the Middlebury Police Department.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 12:30pm
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Not available
