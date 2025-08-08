New Haven Barracks / Multiple Violations

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5003534

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Iain Carr

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 08/08/25 1344 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richville Rd, Shoreham

VIOLATION: DUI #3, DLS, Ignition Interlock Violation, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: William Jonson

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/08/25 at approximately 1344 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Richville Rd near Buttolph Rd in the Town of Shoreham. The operator was identified as William Johnson (63) of Shoreham, VT. Whilst speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Additionally, Johnson's license was criminally suspended and restricted to having an Ignition Interlock Device installed. Johnson was transported to the hospital where he was processed for DUI. During processing, it was learned that Johnson had two active cite and release warrants. At the conclusion of processing, Johnson was released to hospital staff with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury regional EMS and the Middlebury Police Department.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/25 12:30pm

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Not available



