NutriSelect and Zupe Partner to Advance Global Wellness Technology and Consumer Empowerment

NutriSelect.ai — Precision Supplement Intelligence™. Where AI meets clinical science to personalize wellness, track real-time progress, and empower consumers to make smarter, evidence-based health decisions. Zupe is a digital wellness platform uniting trusted experts, personalized health tools, and a curated marketplace of science-backed products to help users navigate their wellbeing with clarity, confidence, and credibility—all in one place.

Two innovative platforms join forces to bring AI-powered supplement intelligence and community-based wellness to international audiences.

This partnership with Zupe extends our mission of helping consumers around the world make smarter supplement choices.” — Dr. Bill Clark

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriSelect .ai, Inc., a pioneering health tech company specializing in personalized, science-backed supplement intelligence, today announced a strategic collaboration with Hong Kong based Zupe Group Limited, a wellness-first digital platform. The companies have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore integration of NutriSelect’s proprietary Precision Supplement Intelligence™ and NScore™ rating system into Zupe’s ecosystem.As part of the agreement, Zupe may license NutriSelect’s technology to enhance consumer decision-making through science-backed supplement guidance while NutriSelect supports Zupe’s U.S. market entry strategy through advisory services and co-branded pilot programs. The partnership also includes data-sharing opportunities, enabling both companies to leverage anonymized user insights to improve features, personalize content, and guide innovation across markets.“This partnership with Zupe extends our mission of helping consumers around the world make smarter supplement choices,” said Dr. Bill Clark, PhD, Founder & CEO of NutriSelect. “Our platforms share a vision for transparency, empowerment, and community-driven wellness—and we believe this collaboration will elevate both consumer engagement and scientific accountability on a global scale.”“Zupe’s goal has always been to build trusted communities around personalized health journeys,” said Patrick Deloy, Co-CEO and CTO of Zupe. “Exploring NutriSelect’s intelligence engine presents an exciting opportunity to enhance how we deliver credible, science-driven guidance to our users in real time.”The companies will begin technical scoping this quarter, with plans to pilot integrated features and explore additional innovation partnerships later in 2025.About NutriSelect.ai, Inc.Founded by Dr. Bill Clark, PhD — chemist, inventor, and Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs designee — NutriSelect.ai is a patent-pending, AI-powered platform delivering Precision Supplement Intelligence™. The system provides personalized, science-backed supplement recommendations by evaluating products through clinical evidence, biomarker alignment, and transparency standards. With integrated real-time health progress tracking and actionable wellness insights, NutriSelect empowers consumers to take control of their health, make confident choices, and optimize their long-term well-being.NutriSelect is currently raising its pre-seed round and has been featured in NutraIngredients-USA , The Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs for 2025, Medium, and the Founder Sense podcast.About Zupe Group LimitedZupe is a wellness-first digital platform redefining how people discover, shop, and navigate their health. Built on trust and transparency, Zupe brings together verified experts, personalized protocols, and a curated marketplace of high-efficacy, research-backed wellness products—all in one place. By cutting through the noise of modern health, Zupe delivers credible guidance and tools that empower users to improve their long-term wellbeing.Media ContactsPatrick DeloyCo-CEO & CTO, Zupepatrick@zupe.life

