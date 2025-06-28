Richie Mike Drops His Sizzling Summer Single, 'Stackin Dem Racks'

This song is about me and everything I go through in my daily life” — Richie Mike

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston’s rapid-fire wordsmith, Richie Mike, unveils his latest single, “Stackin Dem Racks,” dropping June 27 through Boss Baller Entertainment. Packed with uplifting energy and personal storytelling, the track remains true to his signature style and carries the mindset to stay focused, stay driven, and trust that the grind will pay off.

The release is on par with his previous catalog of work; however, with this new track, it’s clear that Richie is growing more confident and comfortable with his craft. Although his delivery is smooth and often melodic, his lyrics hit with depth, painting pictures of what it means to stay humble, hustle hard, and keep your peace in a world that often tries to take it from you.

“This song is about me and everything I go through in my daily life,” Richie Mike explains.

A rising name in music, Richie Mike brings a refreshing balance of street wisdom, Southern swagger, and lyrical depth to the modern rap scene. He continues to gain momentum with each project he drops. Singles like “Gorilla Glue” and “Stackin Dem Racks” highlight his evolving sound, characterized by faster flows, deeper bars, and original metaphors.

Driven by authenticity and backed by strong support, Richie’s music stands apart with its message of peace, growth, and self-expression. He first discovered his love for music as a teenager, tagging along to studio sessions with his friends. After laying down his first track, something clicked, and he knew he’d found his calling. Influenced by his Houston roots and inspired by iconic artists, Richie studied both the underground and the mainstream, pulling pieces from each to build his “New Era” sound. Performing on stage across Texas and beyond, his shows are a vibe, attracting new fans at every event he appears at. His brand, MBK (My Brother’s Keeper), reflects his commitment to loyalty, positivity, and pushing meaningful narratives.

With years of professional experience, a strong work ethic, and a growing fan base, “Stackin Dem Racks” reinforces Richie Mike’s position as an artist on the rise. With high-quality production and a grounded, uplifting lyrical focus, the single is poised to connect with fans looking for both a vibe and a vision.



Don’t miss the release of “Stackin Dem Racks” on June 27th, available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded.

Follow Richie Mike to discover new music, support the movement, and show some love.

