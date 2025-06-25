Applications Open for the Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts Scholarship

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts, Inc. is proud to announce that submissions are now open for the 2025 Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts Scholarship, an annual award created to support and uplift African American undergraduate students who are pursuing a music degree and a professional career in the music industry.

Applications will be accepted from May 1 through August 1, 2025. Eligible applicants must be African American students currently enrolled in a 2- to 4-year accredited college or university and actively pursuing a degree in music.

The scholarship is named in honor of Richard "88 Fingers" Turner Jr., a gifted pianist and passionate advocate for music education. Administered by Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts, Inc. (RTJMG), the scholarship reflects the organization’s ongoing mission: to assist aspiring musicians in building a strong educational foundation in their pursuit of establishing longevity in the music industry.

Interested students can apply and find detailed eligibility requirements by visiting:

👉 www.rtjmusicalgifts.org/scholarship

“We believe in investing in young talent with the passion and dedication to make a lasting impact through music,” said a spokesperson for RTJMG. “This scholarship is more than financial support—it’s a tribute to Richard’s legacy and a step toward equity in the music industry.”

Members of the media are encouraged to share this opportunity with students, schools, and communities to help reach aspiring musicians who could benefit from this vital support.

For interviews, media inquiries, or further information, please contact:

Tiffanie Turner

Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts, Inc.

+1-951-251-4486

rtjmusicalgiftsinc@gmail.com

About Richard Turner Jr. Musical Gifts, Inc.

RTJMG is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young musicians by providing resources, mentorship, and financial support to help them thrive academically and professionally in the music world.

