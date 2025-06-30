YUNG DAMON! LEVELS UP: Lands Major Distribution Deal with Rocstar World and The Orchard/Sony Music Group

It’s a great feeling to have my foot in the door,” — Yung Damon

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip-hop sensation, Yung Damon! just leveled up in a major way! The rising star, known for his gritty sound, crafty lyrics, and relentless drive, has officially signed a distribution deal with Rocstar World, distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Group. This is a major milestone for both the artist and Savannah’s hip-hop scene.

“It’s a great feeling to have my foot in the door,” says Yung Damon!.

Under the new deal, Yung Damon! retains his independence while gaining access to a massive global distribution network—a strategic move that will amplify his reach without compromising his creative control. It’s a significant step forward for an artist who has already performed at major events, like opening for 2Chainz, and collaborated on hit tracks with top names in the industry, such as Ty Dolla $ign, Rylo Rodriguez, Flippa T, Project Pat, Diggy Simmons, and many more.

Fans can expect more visuals, more bangers, and more shows from an artist who’s breaking boundaries while staying true to his roots.

Follow Yung Damon! as he shares his music with the world. 🌍🎶

IG: @yungdamon_

FB: facebook.com/1yungdamon

YouTube: youtube.com/yungdamon

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/1yungdamon



#YungDamon! #RocstarWorld #IndustryCertified #TheOrchard #SonyMusic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.