Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,221 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2025, at 0905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR), Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant.

 

ACCUSED: Cassandra Carbee

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 28, 2025, at approximately 0905 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a female screaming and swearing in the Town of Wells River, Vermont. After speaking with the witness and upon further investigation it was revealed that Cassandra Carbee (38) of Wells River, VT had committed the crime of VCOR and Disorderly Conduct. Investigation revealed Carbee also had an in-state warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear. Carbee was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $50.00 bail, and was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 9, 2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2025 at 0830 hours.            

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $50.00

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more