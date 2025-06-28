St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005667
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: June 28, 2025, at 0905 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR), Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant.
ACCUSED: Cassandra Carbee
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 28, 2025, at approximately 0905 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a female screaming and swearing in the Town of Wells River, Vermont. After speaking with the witness and upon further investigation it was revealed that Cassandra Carbee (38) of Wells River, VT had committed the crime of VCOR and Disorderly Conduct. Investigation revealed Carbee also had an in-state warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear. Carbee was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $50.00 bail, and was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 9, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: $50.00
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.