St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR, Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant

CASE#: 25A4005667

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: June 28, 2025, at 0905 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wells River, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Court Ordered Conditions (VCOR), Disorderly Conduct, In-State Warrant.

ACCUSED: Cassandra Carbee

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 28, 2025, at approximately 0905 hours, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a female screaming and swearing in the Town of Wells River, Vermont. After speaking with the witness and upon further investigation it was revealed that Cassandra Carbee (38) of Wells River, VT had committed the crime of VCOR and Disorderly Conduct. Investigation revealed Carbee also had an in-state warrant out for her arrest for failure to appear. Carbee was transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing and was transported to the Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $50.00 bail, and was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court Criminal Division on July 9, 2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/9/2025 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: $50.00

MUGSHOT: Included

