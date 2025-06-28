Special TV gala celebrating 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the Motherland wins Magnolia Award

MACAU, June 28 - (Source: China Media Group Arts Programme Centre)

The special TV show “Macao Sings with Joy for the Future: Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland”, hosted by the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and produced by China Media Group (CMG), has been awarded a Special Prize at the 30th Shanghai Television Festival Magnolia Awards.

The award is the latest accolade received by CMG at the prestigious Magnolia Awards. It follows the TV variety show “National Treasure” winning the Best Seasonal TV Programme Award at the 24th edition, and the “2024 Spring Festival Gala” claiming Best Variety Show at the 29th edition.

At the award ceremony, held on Saturday evening (27 June), the Magnolia Awards committee noted in its remarks that the “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland” gala, themed “Unity in Celebration, Creating the Future Together”, showcased the heartfelt sentiments of “patriotism and love for Macao” that have prevailed across all sectors of the city since its return to the motherland, as well as the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle. This was achieved through diverse artistic performances, including songs, dances, instrumental music, traditional opera, martial arts, narrative acts, and musical theatre.

The “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to the Motherland” gala was held on 19 December 2024 in Macao. It featured performers and teams primarily drawn from Macao’s local communities.

The gala was divided into three chapters: “Macao Welcomes You”, “Sailing in the Greater Bay Area”, and “The Most Beautiful Chinese Heart”. It vividly illustrated the achievements of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao’s characteristics over the past 25 years, and the unwavering patriotic spirit of the city’s population.

Following its broadcast, the gala sparked widespread acclaim in Hong Kong, Macao, and the Chinese mainland. It also resonated deeply among overseas Chinese communities and Taiwanese compatriots who share emotional ties to the motherland.

As jubilant melodies rose from the banks of the Houjiang River and intertwined with the heartfelt voices of compatriots abroad, the performance became more than a celebration – it was a powerful demonstration of culture’s unifying force, and a poignant tribute to the dedication of the production team.

During his acceptance speech, director Zhang Ji said that the show had involved more than a year of meticulous preparation. Though the journey had been challenging, the outcome was immensely rewarding, and the memories linked to it were unforgettable, he said. Moving forward, the production team would remain committed to the mission of being cultural creators in the new era, striving to produce new and exceptional artistic works and programmes that could honour this accolade, justify CMG’s trust, repay audiences, and celebrate this remarkable era.

From the joyous laughter echoing through Macao’s neighbourhoods to the pioneering spirit of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and from the patriotic fervour on stage to the tears of solidarity among millions of compatriots around the world, the gala wove an enduring tapestry of Macao’s inseparable bond with the motherland – a reflection of their shared path of development. May the blossoms of culture continue to flourish, composing ever more jubilant melodies for Macao and the nation’s bright future.

Macao Special Administrative Region