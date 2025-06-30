International Sustainable Forestry Coalition welcomes new Member, Mercer International

Global forest advocacy body surges adding 3 million hectares in a week

We believe in advancing science-based forest management through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a shared commitment to sustainability, climate resilience, and biodiversity. ” — Bill Adams, Mercer

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sustainable Forestry Coalition (ISFC) welcomes a new member company in Mercer International.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Canada, Germany, and the United States. The company has a consolidated annual production capacity of 2.1 million air-dried metric tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210,000 cubic metres of cross-laminated timber, 45,000 cubic metres of glulam, 17 million pallets, and 230,000 metric tonnes of biofuels. Mercer sustainably manages 2.3 million hectares of forestland in Canada and works in partnership with forest owners and suppliers across its global operations to source wood responsibly. Through the production of pulp, solid wood, mass timber, and bio-based products, Mercer supports the global transition to a low-carbon, circular economy.

Independent Chair of the ISFC, Dr. David Brand said, “The ISFC Board is pleased to welcome Mercer International to the Association and Board. This Canadian headquartered company, has a long and respected history in sustainable forest management and the forest based circular bioeconomy. The Board and organization will benefit greatly from this new perspective they will provide to our policy work.”

Bill Adams, Chief Sustainability Officer, said, “Mercer International is honored to join the International Sustainable Forestry Coalition and its community of global forestry leaders working together to address some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges. We believe in advancing science-based forest management through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and a shared commitment to sustainability, climate resilience, and biodiversity.”

About the ISFC

The ISFC was formed as a new global not-for-profit Association in January 2024. Its mission is to bring the voice and perspective of the global forest sector to the world decision making tables where policy impacts the sector. The ISFC strongly advocates for a climate and nature positive circular forest based bioeconomy as a key need for a world which must accelerate a decarbonization journey. The ISFC is currently 19 companies stewarding more than 20 million hectares (50million acres) of forests in 37 countries on all six forest growing continents.

ENDS.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.