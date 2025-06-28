Derby Barracks / Multiple Arrests

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5003399

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/27/25, approximately 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby

VIOLATION:

Arrest on Warrant (2)

Violating a Condition of Release

Operating while Under Suspension

Operating Without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Shane Lontine

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

ACCUSED: Kyle Neill

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers were advised by OnStar that they were tracking a vehicle, a 2022 white GMC Sierra, that had been reported stolen to the Stowe Police Department the day prior. Troopers responded to the area and located the vehicle parked next to a farm field near the intersection of US-5 and VT-105 in Derby.

OnStar was able to deactivate the vehicle as troopers encountered the occupants. During this time, the occupants briefly did not comply with orders to comply, resulting in a visible police response to the area. Ultimately all parties involved were taken into custody without incident.

As a result of the investigation, Ofsuryk was arrested for an instate warrant for failing to appear on an initial charge of DUI - Drug #1. Neill was arrested on an instate warrant for careless/negligent vehicle operation and leaving the scene of a crash in Lamoille County. Lontine was identified as the operator and was arrested for operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license, conditions of release violations, and operating without owner’s consent (Vehicle theft).

Ofsuryk and Neill were transported to the Northern State Correctional Facility and lodged for lack of $250 and $200 bail, respectively. Lontine was processed at the Derby Barracks and released with a citation to appear in the Orleans Unit of the Superior Court, Criminal Division on 9/2/25.

Troopers were assisted during this incident by Deputies from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and Agents from the US Border Patrol.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/2/25, 0830 (Lontine)

COURT: Orleans, Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: NSCF (Ofsuryk, Neill)

BAIL: $250 (Ofsuryk), $200 (Neill)

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED (Lontine)

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.