Williston Barracks / Furnishing to Minors
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1005866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 / 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Morrisville, VT
VIOLATION: Furnishing to Minors
ACCUSED: Alexander J. Densmore
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of someone that furnished alcohol to minors. Investigation determined that on August 1, 2025, Alexander J. Densmore (21) of Monkton, VT bought and supplied alcohol to minors. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 24, 2025 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.