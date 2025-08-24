Williston Barracks / Furnishing to Minors

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1005866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer                            

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2025 / 1350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Morrisville, VT

VIOLATION: Furnishing to Minors

 

ACCUSED: Alexander J. Densmore                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of someone that furnished alcohol to minors. Investigation determined that on August 1, 2025, Alexander J. Densmore (21) of Monkton, VT bought and supplied alcohol to minors. He was issued a citation to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 24, 2025 / 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

