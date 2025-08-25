Update No. 1: VSP provides update on suspicious death investigation in southern Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police provides update on suspicious death investigation in southern Vermont

LONDONDERRY, Vermont (Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025) — The Vermont State Police’s investigation into the death of a woman in southern Vermont remains ongoing.

VSP is able to identify the victim as Angelica Barbour, 36, of Brattleboro. An autopsy completed Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of her death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck. The examination also determined that Barbour had not suffered a gunshot wound. The manner of her death is listed as pending.

Detectives have determined that the incident in which Barbour was injured occurred on Vermont Route 11 near the intersection with Mansfield Lane in Londonderry. An individual who initially was detained by the Bennington Police Department in connection with this incident has been released.

The state police continues to ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional detains are currently available.

***Initial news release, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in southern Vermont. The Bennington Police Department is providing assistance.

The investigation began at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, when Bennington police were notified that a woman had been dropped off at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington with a significant injuries including head injury believed to be a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bennington officers secured the hospital, determined that no shooting had occurred on site, and detained a person of interest. The local agency learned the woman had been injured outside their community and turned over the case to the Vermont State Police.

VSP’s initial investigation established the woman was harmed at a home on Vermont Route 11 near Thompsonburg Road in the Windham County town of Londonderry. Troopers have responded to the scene, secured the location and are processing it for evidence. Route 11 was closed for a time during the initial response but has since reopened.

This investigation is in its early stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

The victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The autopsy is expected to occur this weekend. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation. No information is currently available regarding the individual who has been detained.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

A statement from the Bennington Police Department is available at this link. The state police is unable to release additional details at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

