MyLand.Earth Releases Platform 2.3.8 and Celebrates its Platform Launch on 3rd Year Anniversary

MyLandEarth Badge in NFT with unique IDs allows users and gamers to access the first in the market 3D Earth resources for an immersive journey on web3

MyLandEarth, a VR platform created by digital artists for all artists, releases Platform V2.3.8 with innovative 3D & VR building tools on its 3rd anniversary.

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLand.Earth, the first Web3 digital virtual 3D Earth Platform in the VR/AR market, releases MyLandEarth Platform Version 2.3.8 with innovative and advanced 3D and VR building tools to celebrate its three year anniversary. With the next-generation web3 technology and ecosystem, MyLand Earth Platform enables user and companies to create contents and to tap into a 3 billion user GenZ online gamer population across the world.Community members of MyLandEarth Platform had debuted various 3D virtual spaces including art gallery, real estate showroom, clothing and accessory shop, church, car dealership and holiday themed town square village. Users around the world can navigate in these 3D spaces with their avatars walking, flying, teleporting to explore and travel to any part of the Earth on MyLand Earth Platform. Some of the 3D virtual spaces are made with the easy-to-use 3d templates in MyLand 3D Library by MyLand community members.The MyLandEarth community building framework allows companies to build their on-line and social media presence through MyLandEarth, parallel to the combined functions provided in GoogleMaps Business Profile exposure, and GoogleEarth 3D environments.The MyLand Platform engages users and gamers in its online games and has released advanced gaming features that allow gaming developers to release their online or metaverse 3D games.The MyLand.Earth V2.3.8 has a plethora of VR, community building and social media features to wit the following:• Extended 3D AI Agent 24/7 realtime assistance for all virtual locations• Case management with real Location, 3D building templates and road signs for historical event recreation matching GoogleEarth 3D world locations (Real event news reporting and case presentations)• Unity enhanced and animated VR experience for real-location large environments coverage and delivering immersive 3D experiences• Community Video Conferencing in Content Creator’s Virtual Space for business meeting or community building activities• Classroom and conference room setting 3D image and slideshow for presentations or street billboards• Influencer Referral Reward System built-in for non-transactional activities (i.e. after newly referred and joined user create free virtual space without purchasing)• Link-share for influencers with one-click link to MyLandEarth login (after first-time download MyLand App)• Real-time FBX File upload onto MyLandEarth, in addition to 3D GLB file upload.• Enhanced scalability up to 1 million polygon 3D virtual space for 3D contents, images & videos for PC users.• 3D MyLand.Earth virtual space is available on mobile devicesMyLand.Earth Platform is growing its user-base and becoming the hub of business, entertainment, and cultural activities for today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z, and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency. MyLand.Earth has also launched its virtual games with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and draw online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences.Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse casino games. Throughout the platform and game developments, the Green-Earth and Plastic-Free themes will be rewarded.MyLand.Earth proactively develops its ecosystems to continue its self-funding model, to continue the platform development and drive user-base growth. MyLand company’s recent effort is to bring its platform utility token with ticker MMVR from its reward system to the token liquidity pool on crypto platforms. The liquidity pool will reward members' participation, allow members to grow with the platform's growth together, meanwhile continue funding its platform development and execute marketing campaigns in the coming years. MyLand.Earth will provide the details of its LP in the coming weeks. Please contact MMVR@myland.earth for inquiries of the MyLand utility token or joining the liquidity pool.MyLandEarth website and social media presence:Website: https://www.myland.earth Twitter: https://twitter.com/MylandEarth Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MylandEarth Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MylandEarthOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/MylandEarth

