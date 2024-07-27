MessageSolution Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Compliance, eDiscovery and Security, Launching AI eDiscovery Solution
MessageSolution Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Innovation in Enterprise Compliance Archiving, Data Security and Launching AI eDiscovery SolutionDUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MessageSolution Technologies, a technology leader in enterprise compliance archiving and eDiscovery, proudly marks its 20th year of excellence in delivering enterprise compliance, eDiscovery, and storage management solutions. MessageSolution has a global footprint of over 50 countries around the world. The company also announced its beta launch of MessageSolution AI Search and eDiscovery Platform, an AIGC platform MessageSolution Lab, which has been developing since 2021.
“As we see an uptick of more organizations started working with our team on implementing MessageSolution for their Office365 data management before this round of CrowdStrike outage. Now in the wake of CrowdStrike, which has further proven our propositions for enterprises in the past 20 years.” Said Kevin McInerney, the Marketing Director of MessageSolution. “Enterprises and organizations should continue their Pre O365-era Best Practices, to have MessageSolution and multiple solution providers for your IT solutions and infrastructure implementation besides Microsoft 365 are still the best IT strategies.”
MessageSolution’s recent endeavor in developing and integrating artificial intelligence in its search engine and eDiscovery solutions is the company’s recent quest for innovation to deliver more efficient enterprise IT solutions. According to Statista Market Report 2024, the market for artificial intelligence grew beyond $184 billion U.S. dollars in 2024, a considerable jump of nearly 50 billion compared to 2023. This staggering growth is expected to continue with the market racing past 826 billion U.S. dollars in 2030.
MessageSolution compliance archiving platform is implemented by global enterprise organizations for compliance, data security, eDiscovery, and corporate data backup providing accessibility in the event of disaster. With MessageSolution Open Archive for Office 365, companies can offload large amounts of data to MessageSolution Platform to prevent a surprisingly large renewal invoice from Microsoft for upgrading the email plans as well as for the potential additional storage charges from Microsoft Azure Storage.
MessageSolution Platform provides the scalable data repository for admin to switch email plans in Exchange Online (e.g. switch from E5 to E1 Plan), with end users accessing historical email data as usual from their Outlook account and data retrieved from their legacy E5 mailbox. MessageSolution offloads the E5 data into the MessageSolution Platform and flexibly restores it into the new E1 mailbox through Outlook.
MessageSolution’s Key Highlights in 2024:
• Open Archive for Office 365: the recently updated MessageSolution Cloud Service, MessageSolution Open Archive for Office 365 delivers up to 60% savings for SMEs and enterprises’ annual renewals. It supports mixed storage environments, consolidating email repositories for faster review of subject requests on email and files.
• Cost-Effective Architecture: With industry-leading scalability, MessageSolution Platform offers seamless user access via Outlook and Windows Explorer. Whether on-premise or hosted by MessageSolution Cloud, we optimize costs while ensuring compliance.
• Flexible Subscription Management: MessageSolution Platform can repurpose Office 365 plans, switch email plans, and prevent unexpected renewal invoices. MessageSolution Platform provides a scalable data repository for admin flexibility.
MessageSolution Technologies has been at the forefront of archiving and eDiscovery solutions for two decades. MessageSolution, Inc. is the industry technology leader in delivering enterprise-class compliance archiving, eDiscovery, and content security solutions. With award-winning software platforms for organizations’ email, file systems, and SharePoint documents, MessageSolution provides advanced policy-based compliance retention, legal eDiscovery, and data security to enforce regulatory requirements, security, and high data accessibility. Available on cloud, enterprise on-premise, and service provider-hosted platforms, MessageSolution platforms are intuitive and administrator user-friendly. With industry-leading scalability, MessageSolution implements the best-in-class solutions for both SMEs and global enterprises. Founded in 2004, MessageSolution is headquartered in Silicon Valley California, with development centers in China and operates in North America, Europe, and China, along with distribution channels established in North America, Europe, Australia, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Region with products deployed for global enterprise customers in over 50 countries. They are committed to innovation and customer success driving them forward as they celebrate this milestone.
For more information, visit www.MessageSolution.com or contact MessageSolution at +001 925-833-8000.
