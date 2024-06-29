MyLand Earth Metaverse Celebrates Platform 2-Year Anniversary
MyLand Metaverse™ on www.myland.earth is a web 3 platform, a 1 to 1 digital twin of planet Earth with NFT proof of ownership.
MyLand Earth Metaverse Launched the First in the Market 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3 Blockchain, allowing individual users and enterprises to setup their Metaverse presence quickly
VR/AR compatible versions will be in coming releases.
MyLand Earth Metaverse Platform Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary with MyLand Metaverse MMVR Token OfferingDUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myland Earth Metaverse, a leading virtual world platform, proudly marks its second anniversary. Since its inception, Myland has redefined digital experiences, connecting metaverse enthusiasts across the globe in a shared, immersive 3 dimentional and Earth environment, the world’s first 3D Earth Metaverse on Web3. To mark this milestone, MyLand Earth Metaverse is launching a limited token offering. The platform’s utility token, MMVR, is available for purchase with discounts for its community members today, allowing members to participate in the metaverse ecosystem and gain exclusive benefits.
“Two years ago, we started thisjourney to create a world where imagination knows no bounds. Today, we celebrate with our incredible community and look forward to many more years of innovation.” Said Josh Liang, Managing Director of MyLand.Earth Metaverse. “Myland Eath Metaverse isn’t just a metaverse; it’s a canvas for dreams. As we raise a virtual toast to our second anniversary, we’re grateful for every creator, explorer, and dreamer who calls Myland Eath home.”
In the past two years, MyLand Earth Metaverse has released a number of first-in-the-market technologies in the Earth-based metaverse developments. Today’s aerial 3D Earth map-scanning technology still offers limited ground views, where 3D buildings need to be reconstructed to be presentable. First in the market, MyLand Earth Metaverse delivers the geolocational 3D replacements on MyLand 3D Maps in Web3, with brand new 3D models and structures. New 3D models can be a skyscraper on Wall Street, a historical landmark, or an office building, etc, with a precise match to the exact same building on the planet Earth.
MyLand Eath Metaverse SDK contains robust creation tools that will empower content creators to build their dream worlds, with virtual space matching real world cities. The MyLand Platform allows all community members to craft unique and geolocational 3D virtual spaces, fostering creativity and collaboration.
Besides the Earth metaverse, MyLand Team is also actively building a vibrant marketplace where MyLand Eath Metaverse will support creators, artists, and entrepreneurs with NFT digital assets, virtual real estate, and digital goods etc. After MyLand’s 3D library release that offers easy-to-ue MyLand Platform becomes the 3D hub of virtual conferences and events, held in virtual spaces on 3D Maps matching real world locations.
To commemorate this milestone, Myland invites all users to participate in the Myland Eath Metaverse Token Sales today June 28th, using #MMVR on social media.
MyLand.Earth Platform will be the hub of business, entertainment and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, NFT creators and traders, Metaverse enthusiasts and investors. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will release its platform SDK for the gaming developers to release their online or metaverse games.
MyLand.Earth Platform Team is actively building a library of 3D templates for online users and corporations to effectively setup their Metaverse presences, with the options of matching to their physical Earth locations on 3D world map. Companies will be able to implement their logos to project their Green-Earth commitment and brands to the young gaming community in MyLand Metaverse.
MyLand.Earth Platform is growing its user base and becoming the hub of business, entertainment and cultural activities to attract today’s mass number of gaming generation online users, Generation Z and Millennial online gamers, traders, and users of NFT, Metaverse, and cryptocurrency. MyLand.Earth Metaverse will also launch its Metaverse games with gaming partners to appeal to more online users and draw online traffic for its members’ 3D business presences. Adventure, sports, and multiple game genres will be developed, along with treasure hunt and Metaverse adventure games. Throughout the platform and game developments, the Green-Earth and Plastic-Free themes will be rewarded. Donations will be designated toward the organizations and countries that took the worst hit from the loss of forestation and plastic pollution.
MyLand.Earth Platform will present to NFT and Metaverse enthusiasts and conventional investors with a unique opportunity to participate in a fast-growing Metaverse, AI and web3 market. The Metaverse land ownership of the MyLand.Earth allows land NFT holders to participate in the fast-growing global Web 3 market at all levels.
Listed on its social media platform, the MyLand.Earth Whitepapers and Tokenomics documents for the token listing offer are dedicated to allocating a strong capital infusion for the launch of global marketing campaigns and assuring adequate growth of the engineering and professional teams for efficient future roadmap deliverables. Thus the project team can accelerate the roadmap deliverables and start signing up the paid users and enterprise accounts.
For MyLand.Earth Green-Earth Mission Program, and detailed public token offer information and MyLand Project NFT pricing, Tokenomics, please visit https://www.myland.earth for the project roadmap and whitepaper. You can also join MyLand Whitelisting, Token Reward and Ambassador Reward, and various reward programs for free tokens and free digital land on MyLand digital 3D Earth. Contact the MyLand.Earth Project Team or visit through the social media platforms below:
