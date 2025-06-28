Serbia one of key European partners of Western Hemisphere countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić stated at the conclusion of the 55th Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organization of American States that Serbia’s participation in the summit resulted in the country solidifying its position as one of the key European partners of the countries of the Western Hemisphere.

