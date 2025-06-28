Experience Macao Carnival in Hong Kong sparks interest in vibrant summer journey

MACAU, June 28 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) rolls out the “Experience Macao” Carnival in Hong Kong today and tomorrow (28 — 29 June). Themed as “Vibrant Summer, Explore Macao”, the Carnival features two exhibit zones with stage performances and interactive games. As part of the marketing endeavors, the lively showcase of Macao’s summer events and colorful “tourism +” inspires Hong Kong residents to enjoy a summer vacation in Macao.

The opening ceremony was held at 1/F, Atrium, East Point City in Hong Kong today (28 June) and attracted many spectators. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and Head of Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, attended the opening ceremony together with Hong Kong’s travel trade, social media influencers and media.

Senna Fernandes indicated in her speech that Hong Kong is an important visitor market for Macao. Within this convenient one-hour living hub, Hong Kong and Macao have been a popular travel destination for each other’s residents. From January to May 2025, Hong Kong visitor arrivals to Macao exceeded 3.03 million with a daily average of over 20,000 visitors. The figures demonstrate close tourism exchange between both places. She hoped that the roadshow will spark Hong Kong residents’ interest in visiting Macao for a unique trendy journey.

Hong Kong pop stars and athletes share trendy travel tips in Macao

Hosted by celebrity emcee Kitty Yuen, the ceremony dazzled with the presence of two members of Hong Kong’s popular boy group MIRROR, Jeremy Lee and Stanley Yau, singer Windy Zhan, and Hong Kong table tennis players Ng Wing Nam and Lee Ho Ching. Jeremy and Stanley shared fun travel experiences in Macao, popular attractions and dining recommendations. Windy captivated the audience with her singing performance and introduced the vibrant scene of Macao’s art and culture as well as educational travel attractions. The table tennis players showcased an exhilarating match and highlighted Macao’s international sport events.

Exhibit zones promise diverse experiences in glamorous “tourism +”

Themed around “Vibrant Summer, Explore Macao,” the Carnival presents two major zones for spectators’ immersive experience of Macao’s destination appeal brimming with “tourism +”. Illustrating Macao’s unique cultural symphony, the “Historic Centre of Macao” zone features a photo backdrop installation inspired by the iconic Leal Senado Building. Spectators can try on Portuguese costumes at the zone. The “Trendy fun Macao” zone features a series of interesting interactive games and physical challenges about sea, land and air in Macao as well as the 15th National Games. Moreover, a booth is run by the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin to showcase Hengqin’s tourism resources and new highlights of multi-destination travel for Hong Kong residents.

The Carnival also presents prize-giving quiz games and the session of “Tour Macao with Vivian”. Besides delivering enchanting performance, Macao singer Vivian Chan will recommend a variety of trendy and cultural attractions for young travelers in Macao. In addition, energetic young dancers will dazzle the stage with Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK.

Tourism operators launch special travel offers

MGTO partners with four Hong Kong travel agencies namely China Travel Service, EGL Tours, Wing On Travel and KKday, to offer time-limited special offers on Macao travel products to enhance the destination appeal for Hong Kong residents and inject an impetus to Macao’s tourism economy.

Vigorous marketing campaign appeals to Hong Kong visitors

MGTO will forge ahead with a diversity of extensive promotions tailored for the Hong Kong visitor market this year, including initiatives on online platforms and social media as well as other online and offline marketing measures. The Office will unveil the appeal of new attractions to cater for different market segments in Hong Kong. In addition, MGTO’s market representative in Hong Kong will strengthen communication and collaboration with the travel trade, participating in travel fairs while organizing regular product presentations, familiarization visits and roadshows, to expand the significant contribution of the Hong Kong visitor market.