Dialysis Center of Macao Union Medical Center officially commences services

MACAU, July 24 - The Dialysis Center of the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”) has officially launched its dialysis services recently. In the initial phase, it provides maintenance hemodialysis for Macao residents referred by the Health Bureau.

Hemodialysis is a treatment used to remove metabolic waste and impurities from the blood through artificial means when the kidneys are no longer able to function due to disease or injury. According to health statistics published by the Statistics and Census Service, a total of 131,635 dialysis treatments were provided in Macao in 2024. With the city’s rising aging population and the increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease among younger individuals, the demand for dialysis services continues to grow. Therefore, it is believed that with its establishment, the Dialysis Center of the Hospital can provide more comprehensive support to local patients and offer a geographically accessible treatment option for residents of the Cotai district who used to rely on public healthcare services.

The Dialysis Center spans 1,400 square meters and is equipped with some of the most advanced medical facilities available in the Greater Bay Area. It features a warm and comfortable treatment environment and employs a smart information platform to achieve electronic management of medical records and orders. Led by experts from the Peking Union Medical College Hospital (PUMCH), the medical team provides a range of dialysis modalities, including hemodialysis (HD) and hemofiltration (HF), as well as the establishment and maintenance of dialysis access to meet patients’ treatment needs in different stages. At the same time, leveraging the strengths of the PUMCH in diagnosis and treatment, the Dialysis Center integrates dialysis therapy, disease monitoring, complication management and the maintenance of dialysis access to deliver one-stop diagnosis and treatment services.

Looking ahead, the Hospital will continue to expand its medical equipment and the capacity of diagnosis and treatment services, actively easing the burden on the public healthcare system. By the end of 2025, it is estimated to provide approximately 1,200 regular dialysis treatments per month. The Macao Union Medical Center will also continue to refine its service model so as to deliver higher-quality and more compassionate care, as well as safeguard the health of Macao residents.