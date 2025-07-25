23 Agreements Signed on Opening Day of GMBPF as Traders Explore Business Opportunities in Silver Economy and China Chic Industry

MACAU, July 25 - The 2025 Guangdong & Macao Branded Products Fair (2025GMBPF), jointly organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, officially opened on 24 July.

Guests attending the opening ceremony included: Tai Kin Ip, Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government; Djauhari Oratmangun, Indonesian Ambassador to China; Yang Quanzhou, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Che Weng Keong, IPIM President; Sun Bin, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province; Zheng Weizhen, Deputy Mayor of the Yangjiang Municipal People’s Government; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office; Cheang Hio Man, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government; Muzambli bin Markam, Consul General of Malaysia in Hong Kong; Ong Siew Gay, Consul General of the Republic of Singapore in Hong Kong; Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul General of the Kingdom of Thailand in Hong Kong; Ma Chi Ngai Frederico, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Chui Yuk Lum Antonio, President of the Industrial Association of Macau; Ieong Tou Hong, President of the Macau Tourism Culture Research Association; Si Ka Lon, President of the Guangdong and Macao Federation of Industry and Commerce; Lao Nga Fong, Chairman of the Association of Returned Overseas Chinese Macau; and Wong Yee Lam, IPIM Director.

Promoting the synergy of GBA and opening up BRI business opportunities

At the opening ceremony, IPIM President Che Weng Keong stated that GMBPF, as a major economic and trade event under the Greater Bay Area (GBA) co-operation framework, has opened up convenient and practical channels for enterprises in GBA to “go global and bring in investment”, and for products from Portuguese-speaking countries to enter GBA. It has also provided an effective platform for Guangdong and Macao to expand economic and trade exchanges with “Belt and Road” Initiative (BRI) countries and regions.

This year’s “Belt and Road” Products Zone continues to feature enterprises from Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Thailand, showcasing their speciality products. Seizing the opportunity of the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations, the organisers have also invited Singaporean enterprises to participate in the fair in Macao for the first time. Themed around the silver economy and the China Chic industry, the 2025GMBPF will see the launch of several debut projects. In addition, economic and trade investment departments and business associations from Guangdong and Macao will sign co-operation agreements to extend investor service networks and actively engage in GBA’s growth.

Driving co-operation to new heights with robust Guangdong-Macao economic and trade ties

Sun Bin, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, remarked that Guangdong and Macao are thoroughly implementing the important speeches and instructions delivered by President Xi Jinping during his visits to the two regions and his inspection of Hengqin. Guided by the integration of Hengqin and Macao, the two regions are promoting the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and supporting Macao in its economic diversification. From January to June this year, Guangdong’s imports and exports of goods with Macao reached RMB 9.01 billion, accounting for over 60% of total goods trade between the mainland and Macao. He hopes that the fair will provide a platform for enterprises from both Guangdong and Macao to seize market opportunities and expand industrial co-operation.

Guangdong boasts a strong industrial foundation and a culture of dynamic innovation, while Macao is a globally connected hub with a thriving market. Through combined efforts, GMBPF is set to become an even greater success. More intelligent products from Guangdong and premium products from Macao will reach global markets, more co-operation projects will be established, and Guangdong-Macao co-operation will forge a broader and brighter path of shared development.

Business partnerships facilitated in various sectors on “Trade Visitor Day”

The opening day of the fair, designated as “Trade Visitor Day”, featured the signing of 23 project agreements. Professional traders from the Chinese mainland, BRI countries and regions, and Macao participated in a series of business-to-business (B2B) matching meetings. Concurrently, multiple forums were held in both Macao and Hengqin, covering topics such as smart healthcare in the silver economy, economic and trade co-operation and cultural exchange with BRI countries, sleep quality, and retirement planning. Among these, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin hosted the “Dialogue on Silver Economy and Innovation in Greater Health”.

Also held on the same day was the “Indonesia Special Economic Zone: Your Gateway to Better Investments” Business Seminar and Investment Promotion Campaign, which showcased Indonesia’s local investment environment and organised matching sessions between 20 Indonesian exhibitors and 45 Guangdong and Macao enterprises. Participating industries included food and beverages, personal care, and household goods, with 75 business matching sessions arranged. Macao enterprises attending the event noted that it provided valuable opportunities for entering the Indonesian market and exploring business collaborations.

Open to the public with free admission for three days, starting tomorrow (25 July)

From 25 to 27 July (Friday to Sunday), the Fair will be open to the public with free admission from 10:00 to 20:00. Free shuttle buses will be provided, and free parking will be available at Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao. Hundreds of high-quality branded products will be offered at special discounts, with exquisite gifts for visitors upon entry and lucky draws offering prizes such as smartphones, smart fitness watches, motorcycles, and TVs.

For more information, please visit the official website at www.guangdongmacaofair.com, call us on (853) 8798 9636, or follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat or “gdmofair” on Facebook.