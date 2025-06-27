Senate Bill 837 Printer's Number 1017

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1017

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

837

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, STREET, MUTH, HAYWOOD,

COSTA, SAVAL, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS,

COLLETT, COMITTA AND KANE, JUNE 27, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 27, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 35 (Health and Safety)

and 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes,

in provisions relating to abortion, repealing provisions

relating to short title of chapter and to legislative intent,

further providing for definitions, repealing provisions

relating to medical consultation and judgment, to informed

consent, to parental consent, to abortion facilities, to

printed information, to Commonwealth interference prohibited,

to spousal notice, to determination of gestational age, to

abortion on unborn child of 24 or more weeks gestational age,

to infanticide, to prohibited acts and to reporting, further

providing for publicly owned facilities, public officials and

public funds and for fetal experimentation and repealing

provisions relating to civil penalties, to criminal

penalties, to State Board of Medicine and State Board of

Osteopathic Medicine and to construction; providing for

reproductive rights; repealing provisions relating to

compliance with Federal health care legislation as to

regulation of insurers and related persons generally;

imposing penalties; and making an editorial change.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Chapter 32 heading of Title 18 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

CHAPTER 32

[ABORTION]

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26