Senate Bill 837 Printer's Number 1017
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1017
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
837
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, SCHWANK, STREET, MUTH, HAYWOOD,
COSTA, SAVAL, HUGHES, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, L. WILLIAMS,
COLLETT, COMITTA AND KANE, JUNE 27, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JUNE 27, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 35 (Health and Safety)
and 40 (Insurance) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes,
in provisions relating to abortion, repealing provisions
relating to short title of chapter and to legislative intent,
further providing for definitions, repealing provisions
relating to medical consultation and judgment, to informed
consent, to parental consent, to abortion facilities, to
printed information, to Commonwealth interference prohibited,
to spousal notice, to determination of gestational age, to
abortion on unborn child of 24 or more weeks gestational age,
to infanticide, to prohibited acts and to reporting, further
providing for publicly owned facilities, public officials and
public funds and for fetal experimentation and repealing
provisions relating to civil penalties, to criminal
penalties, to State Board of Medicine and State Board of
Osteopathic Medicine and to construction; providing for
reproductive rights; repealing provisions relating to
compliance with Federal health care legislation as to
regulation of insurers and related persons generally;
imposing penalties; and making an editorial change.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Chapter 32 heading of Title 18 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
CHAPTER 32
[ABORTION]
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.