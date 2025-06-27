Senate Bill 890 Printer's Number 1018
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - (a) Partition in kind.--If all the interests of all
cotenants that requested partition by sale are not purchased by
other cotenants under section 21A27 (relating to cotenant
buyout) or if, after conclusion of the buyout under section
21A27, a cotenant remains that has requested partition in kind,
the court shall order partition in kind unless the court, after
consideration of the factors listed in section 21A29 (relating
to considerations for partition in kind), finds that partition
in kind will result in great prejudice to the cotenants as a
group. In considering whether to order partition in kind, the
court shall approve a request by two or more parties to have
their individual interests aggregated.
(b) Partition by sale or dismissal of action.--If the court
does not order partition in kind under subsection (a), the court
shall order partition by sale under section 21A30 (relating to
open-market sale, sealed bids or auction) or, if no cotenant
requested partition by sale, the court shall dismiss the action.
(c) Payments.--If the court orders partition in kind under
subsection (a), the court may require that one or more cotenants
pay one or more other cotenants amounts so that the payments,
taken together with the value of the in-kind distributions to
the cotenants, will make the partition in kind just and
proportionate in value to the fractional interests held.
(d) Allocation of interests among unknown, unlocatable or
defaulting cotenants.--If the court orders partition in kind,
the court shall allocate to the cotenants that are unknown,
unlocatable or the subject of a default judgment, if their
interests were not bought out under section 21A27, a part of the
property representing the combined interests of these cotenants
as determined by the court and this part of the property shall
